Twins trade Phil Hughes to the Padres and get a low-level catcher in return

The Twins have traded Phil Hughes to the San Diego Padres in a creative deal that nets them a catcher in return.

The team added minor league catcher Janigson Villalobos from the Padres in exchange for Hughes, a draft pick and some cash.

Here are the full details:

Twins get: Janigson Villalobos

Padres get: Phil Hughes, cash considerations and the 74th pick in next month’s draft.

So the Twins are basically giving up their competitive balance draft pick and an undisclosed amount of money for the right to give Hughes (and his contract) to the Padres. We don’t yet know exactly how much money will trade hands, but the draft pick itself comes with a high price tag, both in terms of the prospect it could net and the slot bonus allotment for the pick. The slot value of the pick is about $800,000, according to Baseball America’s J.J. Cooper.

The Twins had DFA’d Hughes last week, and basically had 10 days to sort the situation out. They’ve also been looking for catching depth in the wake of the news that starter Jason Castro would miss the entire season following knee surgery.

The guess here is that the search for catching will continue, considering that Villalobos is at least a few years away from the Majors and is in no position to help fortify their depth for the rest of this season.

Villalobos is 21 years old and hasn’t played yet this year. He’ll report to the team’s Gulf Coast League affiliate, according to the Twins. He originally signed with San Diego as a minor league free agent two years ago, and since then he’s hit .253/.408/.322 in 61 games.