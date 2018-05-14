Two recent injuries will impact American League wild card race

The Twins are playing in what currently looks like the worst division in baseball, the American League Central. And so even though the Twins share a division with the Cleveland Indians, there’s a chance that Minnesota will be the postseason representative in the Central.

If they don’t finish on top of the Tribe, the Twins will have their attention on the Wild Card standings come July. So we’re scoreboard watching a little earlier than usual this season. With the Twins recently playing the Angels and a one-game makeup against the Mariners, a pair of injuries are top of mind for their impact on the A.L. Wild card race.

A few teams to monitor in that race: the Angels, Mariners, Blue Jays and A’s.

Over the weekend, future Hall of Famer Robinson Cano was hit by a pitch and reportedly fractured his pinky finger. Even though he’s 35 years old, Cano might still be Seattle’s best player. His loss will be significant for that team, no matter how much time he misses. The Mariners have a middle infielder playing center field in Dee Gordon, but it appears as though he may stay put. On Monday against the Twins, former White Sox infielder Gordon Beckham filled in for Cano. As my colleague Patrick Reusse said Monday on 1500ESPN, about 8 or 9 years ago, some people thought Beckham looked like a future MVP candidate in Chicago. These days, if we’re being polite, he doesn’t look like a future MVP candidate.

Cano’s loss will no doubt hurt the M’s, who are 1 game out of the second Wild Card as of this writing.

The team they’re directly behind in the standings, the Angels, also got a bit of bad injury news Monday. Kenyan Middleton, the reliever that left mid-plate appearance against the Twins this weekend, now has an explanation.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Keynan Middleton underwent an MRI earlier today that revealed damage to his ulnar collateral ligament. He will get a second opinion in the near future, and we will provide an update at an appropriate time. — Angels (@Angels) May 14, 2018

UCL damage is an ominous diagnosis, and it’s possible that could mean Tommy John surgery for the hard-throwing, late-inning Angels reliever. Middleton has been added to the disabled list while the Angels sort out their options.

The Angels are currently in sole possession of that second Wild Card spot, as of this writing. My questions about them entering this season were simple. 1) How good is Shohei Ohtani going to be?; and 2) Will they have enough pitching to compete in the crowded A.L. Wild Card race? They’re off to a promising start to the season at 24-16, including a 2-2 split with the Twins over the weekend. But you never like to see a reliever go down, and that could have a chain impact in the bullpen in Anaheim.

Minnesota is not without injuries of its own. On the Twins’ side of things, Miguel Sano tested his hamstring on the field Monday but still is not close to 100 percent, according to manager Paul Molitor. And Jason Castro will have a partial mensiscectomy (knee surgery) and could miss 4-6 weeks.