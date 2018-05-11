Video: Max Kepler is such a boss for this home run

Max Kepler, in case you were unsure, is a total boss.

The Twins’ young right fielder came into the season facing internal and external questions about whether he could consistently handle left-handed pitching. Those questions were fair, as the lefty had struggled badly against same-handed pitchers the year before; Kepler his just .152/.213/.240 against lefties with a .203 Weight On-Base Average in 2017.

Fast forward to this year and manager Paul Molitor pinch hit for Kepler late in a game against a left-handed pitcher and Twins fans were divided. Some said, ‘Yeah, he’s got to get better in those spots to earn that trust.’ Others screamed that he’d never learn if he didn’t get opportunities.

I was in the former camp and it looks like I was wrong. This year he’s hitting much better against lefties, even though we’re talking about just 31 plate appearances. This season Kepler has shown signs of cracking the code, and has hit .357/.419/.714 in lefty-on-lefty situations, which typically favor the pitcher.

Kepler’s most impressive hit against a lefty came in Thursday night’s loss to the Angels in Anaheim. The Angels brought in Jose Alvarez to face Kepler immediately after Brian Dozier homered to chase starter Garrett Richards. Kepler was in a 2-2 count and a fastball caught him right on the knuckles during a check swing. The umpire ruled it was a foul ball, as Kepler was visibly in pain. He gathered himself and stepped back into the batter’s box, and the guess here is that he could still feel it in his fingers.

No matter.

Alvarez served up a middle-middle cookie and Kepler was not messing around. He punched a line drive over the right field wall — a good reminder that revenge is a dish best served immediately.