Wetmore: My funny math says it’s pretty much over for the Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Does this year’s version of the Minnesota Twins look like a 93-win team to you? That’s the central question behind the hot take that serves as the premise of this column.

From my vantage point, with the Twins at 9-15, it looks pretty unlikely that there will be meaningful October baseball in Minnesota this year. Yes, it’s early. Sure, the Twins could go on a run. But before you dismiss the idea that postseason bids can be kicked in April, hear me out.

As of this writing, the Twins are 9-15, having lost 10 of their final 11 games in April. We’ll get to why those numbers matter in a moment. First I need to underline that my stance here is built on two assumptions:

Cleveland is the vastly superior team and will eventually pull away with the American League Central. That means the Twins will need to rely on getting into the postseason by way of the A.L. Wild Card. The Yankees and Red Sox both are better than the Twins; one of them will win the American League East and the other will be a Wild Card team.

So, that leaves one Wild Card slot available to Minnesota. Here are the teams–including the Twins–that I see as legitimate Wild Card hopefuls: Yankees, Red Sox, Blue Jays, Twins, Angels, Mariners, and A’s. Let’s go ahead and say that the Indians, Astros, and either the Red Sox or Yankees will win their respective divisions (and again, that the runner-up in the New York-Boston derby is going to take a Wild Card).

If you’re still with me, we’re talking about five A.L. clubs duking it out for one postseason berth. That brings us back to the Twins’ rotten start to the season. Last year it only took 85 wins for the Twins to sneak into the MLB postseason. I think that it’ll require more than that this time around.

I’m not qualified to pin down an exact number that it’ll take. Let’s just let recent history be our guide. Last season the two A.L. Wild Card teams (the Yankees and Twins) had 91 wins and 85. But the next-closest team had only 80 wins, so truthfully, 81 wins would have gotten the job done. The year before that the lowest possible win total that would have clinched October was 87. Before that it was 86.

Check my math on this, but I ran back to the first year of two Wild Card teams per league (2012), and the minimum win requirement was an average of 87.5 wins per season. Let’s call it 88.

The Twins have won just 9 of their 24 games to date. There are 138 games left in the season. To get to the 88 win total from this point, they’ll need to win at least 79 of their remaining 138, which is a .572 winning percentage. A .572 winning percentage translates to 93 wins over a 162-game schedule.

I’ll ask it again: Does this look like a 93-win team to you?

Before the season began I thought the Twins were one of those teams that could surprise people and win 90 games by being in it at the trade deadline, dealing for an impact player and pressing the gas pedal on the way to the postseason. That was my prior assumption. Now if you take that same projected winning percentage and multiple across their remaining games, the Twins are more like an 85-win team. (FanGraphs, by the way, currently projects the Twins to win 79 games, so they’re even more down on the Twins than I am.)

That seems like a small difference, but it’s more meaningful when you consider the deadlines. By the end of July the front office will have to decide if they should buy or sell or stand pat. Last year when we all thought the Twins were contenders, the front office disagreed and traded away a decent starter and closer to prepare for the future.

Add to that the fact that Miguel Sano is headed to the disabled list, Byron Buxton isn’t ready to return, Lance Lynn has yet to get going, Ervin Santana hasn’t returned to the field and only recently climbed up on a mound for a couple of pitches, the bullpen (including Fernando Rodney) has blown games early this season that could have been won, bat-for-hire Logan Morrison has only recently started to get cracking at the plate, and on and on. We could continue to nitpick but I’ll just stop there.

Can the Twins get hot and fight thier way back into the postseason picture enough to convince those same executives that this time it’s different? And can they do it without a full deck? One of their best hitters (Miguel Sano), their best defender (Byron Buxton) and one of their best starting pitchers (Ervin Santana) are going to miss some time in May.

The Twins might have to get hot and erase a bad start while counting on some backups.

An optimist would look at this and say, ‘Hey, it’s early, the Twins have had a tough schedule, and despite all those things going wrong they’re still within striking distance. One extra-hot streak should do the trick!’

That’s what an optimist might say.

A realist might look at the same set of facts and say that it’s probably over for the 2018 Twins.

