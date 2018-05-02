Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: Fernando Romero gives the Twins something to dream on

MINNEAPOLIS — Fernando Romero made his much-anticipated MLB debut on Wednesday and everyone from his manager to his teammates privately wondered how he’d handle the moment, from the collective pressure to the personal nerves.

So far, so good.

Romero appeared mostly in control of his emotions and his fastball Wednesday, with a few exceptions, and he led the Twins to a 4-0 win against the Blue Jays.

“I think a lot of people develop [the ability to show confidence] externally, and you’re not sure what’s going on inside,” manager Paul Molitor said. “I would hope he was nervous. It’s a special day that won’t soon be forgotten.”

If he was nervous — and I’m guessing that he was — it didn’t reflect in his performance. Romero took over for Phil Hughes in the starting rotation, and the word from around the team is that he’s got a chance to take the job and run with it. He pitched 5 2/3 innings Wednesday and kept the Jays off the scoreboard. He allowed 4 hits, with 3 walks and 5 strikeouts — relying on his slider for whiffs late in the count.

1. Game ball.

After the game, Molitor got in front of the team and presented Romero with a plastic baggie containing a special baseball. It was the ball Romero had used to strike out the first hitter he faced in the big leagues, Curtis Granderson, and the Twins saved it for him. He says he plans to keep it.

“That’s what I call history,” he said with a smile.

Romero wore a fitted Michael Kors charcoal suit jacket, beige Aldo shoes and Zara pants. His shirt looked like the kind you’d buy off a mannequin at J Crew — patterned with pineapples, palm trees, watermelon slices, ice cream cones and beach shades.

When the Twins called him earlier this week to tell him they were promoting him to the Majors, he said that he thanked them for giving him an opportunity for the past 6 years. Then he called his mom.

“I told her, ‘Mom, I got called up to the big leagues.’ She was jumping up and down with happiness. She told my dad, and my dad was going crazy,” he said. “He went crazy.”

2. The primary reason Twins fans can dream on Romero is his big velocity.

He averaged almost 96 mph with his heater on Wednesday, and carried that mid-to-high-90’s velocity through his final pitch of the afternoon. He dialed up 97 mph on a full-count pitch that missed the strike zone, walking Kevin Pillar to end Romero’s afternoon.

According to the public data from Baseball Savant, Romero topped out at 98.4 mph. Do you know how many Twins starters have thrown a pitch at least 98 mph over the past decade? The answer is four: Francisco Liriano, J.R. Graham, Alex Meyer, and now Fernando Romero.

The rookie also got a swing-and-a-miss 10 different times Wednesday, five of which punched out Jays hitters. His slider in particular had several Toronto hitters off, and the word is that his changeup is even a more dangerous weapon than the slider. He didn’t throw very many changeups in his debut, but with the big velocity and a mentor like Fernando Rodney, I’m curious to see where that pitch takes Romero the rest of the year. (I’ve heard that Rodney, a changeup artist, stayed in touch with Romero after spring training and even checked in with him as recently as last week.)

He’ll need better overall command if he’s going to be a force in the Twins’ rotation this season. But for a 23-year-old to play stopper for a skidding Twins team, the sheer quality of his stuff leaves plenty to dream on.

3. Load off, for the rookie and for the Twins.

I checked around with a number of Twins teammates after Wednesday’s mood-lifting win. The consensus was that there’s no way Romero was not incredibly nervous Wednesday.

I’ll take their word for it. But I wouldn’t have guessed that was the case.

Romero was about 90 minutes removed from walking off the field to a partial standing ovation. He was dressed to impress inside the Twins clubhouse — as is the tradition for getaway day on a road trip. Romero spoke calmly and thoughtfully in his second language as he addressed a relatively big crowd of gathered media members. That’s probably nothing compared with performing in front of some 16,000 baseball fans at Target Field, and countless more watching along on TV.

The win eased tensions a bit after a dreadful April for the team spilled over into giving away a game on the 1st of May.

Perhaps those days are behind them now, and Wednesday’s win could serve as an inflection point. It wasn’t all Romero. Twins relievers — Trevor Hildenberger, Zach Duke, Addison Reed and Fernando Rodney — all did their job. The fielding was clean for once. And the Twins scored a pair of early runs and tacked on two more late. It was a complete team win, a clean ballgame, and the Twins got to leave the park feeling good about a day’s work for a change.

“There hasn’t been many enjoyabe days … it takes its toll day after day,” Molitor said. “We talked [Tuesday] night about coming back re-energized a little bit. I think the players did a nice job.”

4. Self belief

Confidence can be a tricky thing to peg down in pro sports. Sometimes we rely on it as a crutch because we don’t know how else to explain why some talented athletes succeed and other talented athletes don’t. I think there’s a sort of Darwinian nature to confidence in the big leagues. To get to that level, I think there can be an element of Survival of the Surest.

I heard a story that Romero showed up to big league spring training last year, expecting to make the club. He was coming off multiple injuries (including Tommy John surgery), having never pitched above High-A ball. Didn’t seem to matter–Romero was that sure of himself.

He pitched in Double-A that year and had a strong season, and the Twins appeared to have him on a sort of innings count. He came out of the gates strong this season, too, and now he’s pitching to prove he deserves a spot in the big league rotation.

In the 2nd inning, he had runners on first and second base and Tuesday’s hero, Kendrys Morales, waiting at the plate. No problem. Strikeout, groundout, inning over.

The next inning he pitched around a leadoff walk with a pair of strikeouts and a mystery caught stealing. He pitched out of trouble in the 4th and 5th innings, too, and he refused to melt down when the Blue Jays put traffic on the bases.

Molitor was asked after the game if Romero ever seemed rattled, or if he was able to trust his pitches. Molitor was succinct.

“If I had that I’d be trusting it a lot, too,” he said.

5. As Triple-A pitching coach Stu Cliburn put it, Romero “has been blessed with a golden arm.”

Read Jake Depue’s piece on Romero to learn more about what his minor league teammates are saying about the latest addition to the Twins’ starting rotation.