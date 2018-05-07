Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: Gibson’s Good Outing, Reed’s Save Assist, Heads Up Joe Mauer

The Twins took the long way there but they did what they should have been expected to do this weekend in Chicago. They won 3 of 4 games against the White Sox as they scrape and claw their way back after a rough month of April.

The only blemish was a gut-punch walk-off homer off the bat of Trayce Thompson on Thursday. But Good Kyle Gibson and the new-guy relievers were good, and Minnesota’s bats eventually got to crafty hurler James Shields to take the series finale Sunday.

This column presents 5 thoughts from the series with the White Sox:

1. Joe Mauer batted leadoff for the third consecutive day, with Brian Dozier moved down to the No. 2 spot in the order.

A lot of teams around the league are using the No. 2 spot for their best hitter, and I think this move makes sense for the Twins for a couple of reasons.

For one thing, I can’t count the number of times people have asked about Brian Dozier penchant for hitting home runs with the bases empty. Maybe some of that is a result of pitchers treating him differently when there’s nobody on base, perhaps pitching less carefully when there’s only one guy in scoring position. (By that I mean Dozier himself, who is in scoring position as soon as he gets his bat off the rack.) But we’ve also got to point out that Dozier comes up to the plate with nobody on base from time to time, and he can’t control that the worse hitters at the bottom of the Twins’ lineup aren’t getting aboard in front of him.

Joe Mauer, meanwhile, is the team’s best on-base threat, their best contact hitter, and I’d also say that he’s easily got the most patient approach. While he’s certainly not the fastest guy on the team, Mauer has always struck me as a savvy base runner.

Anecdotally, I’d say that Eddie Rosario looks pretty comfortable batting with 2 strikes — I just can’t imagine that anybody is actually more comfortable than Mauer when the count runs to 2 strikes. And I think that all of those things make Mauer a pretty great fit at the top of the order. Then he’ll be on base about 35-40% of the time for Dozier to work his magic.

We won’t cherry pick inidividual batter stats from just a few days, but here’s a stat for you. The Twins are 3-0 since making the switch and haven’t been walked off in games that Mauer hits leadoff this year. Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, I rest my case.

2. Sunday started as a pitcher’s duel.

Kyle Gibson and James Shields locked horns into the 6th inning of what was shaping up to be a pretty good (albeit unexpected) pitcher’s duel. The final score doesn’t show that, though, as some scoring broke through late, including 3 runs for the Twins in the 7th inning that proved to be the winners.

Shields, for his part, was perfect through 5 1/3 despite some pitches that got smoked (Mauer, Dozier to name a couple). Ehire Adrianza broke up the perfect game bid with a walk in the 6th inning before the Twins added 3 runs in the 7th. Shields loves to throw the offspeed stuff, and he seemed to do a good job Sunday of keeping several good hitters off balance. He was also the beneficiary of some good luck in the form of hard-hit balls turning into outs.

Gibson can be a real difference maker for the Twins this year. After a mid-year improvement last season, Kyle Gibson has been a different and better pitcher. Sunday he was throwing his 4-seam and 2-seam fastball for strikes, and he struck out 8 White Sox hitters in his 6 2/3 innings. He got a strikeout with his changeup, two more with a pair of 2-seam fastballs, one 4-seam heater, and he did the rest of his damage — 4 punchouts Sunday — with his slider.

When Sunday’s version of Kyle Gibson toes the rubber, the Twins ought to like their chances.

3. Things turned the Twins’ way when the White Sox made a mistake.

After plating 3 runs in the 7th inning, the Twins scored the eventual winning run in the 8th. Joe Mauer reached base on a one-out walk. (He’s reached base with a hit or a walk in 26 of the 28 games he’s started.)

Two plays that are important to highlight:

a) With Mauer on first base and one out, Dozier hit a tapper that shortstop Tim Anderson charged to the infield grass to field. He made an awkward transition to try to throw across his body and behind him (while still on the move) and he wound up throwing the ball into centerfield. On replay, I believe that second baseman Jose Rondon should have caught that ball. It would have put two outs on the board and left Dozier alone on the bases at first base. Instead, the Twins got first and third base with only one out.

b) Then Max Kepler hit a soft grounder to third baseman Yolmer Sanchez. He kinda-sorta tried to look Mauer back to third base, but the threat evidently wasn’t real enough to Mauer, who was still in good enough position to beat any White Sox fielders to the third-base bag if he needed to. Then Sanchez went to first base with the ball, and although Chicago did secure the out, it allowed Mauer to scamper home from his head-start position off third base. That run shouldn’t have scored but it did. It gave the Twins a 4-3 and they didn’t give it back.

The Twins had some bad luck during their stretch of losing 12 out of 14 games, but they also played some shoddy defense. It had to be nice to play another relatively clean game — a recent trend — and instead watch the White Sox get punished for their mistakes Sunday.

4. Addison Reed was clutch in the 8th inning.

The Twins had just scored 4 runs in 2 innings, including the go-ahead run in the top of the 8th. Manager Paul Molitor turned to trusted setup reliever Addison Reed.

Reed’s last outing was the walk-off loss in which he served up a homer to Trayce Thompson on Thursday night in Chicago. So, you could say he was looking for a bounceback.

He had the toughest relief asignment on the night, in my opinion, because he faced Chicago’s 3-4-5 hitters in a lineup that overall looks a little light in other spots. Reed did what we’ve seen Reed do in a number of spots since he signed on to pitch with the Twins: He went right after them.

He got ahead of Jose Abreu and then challenged him and struck him out on a fastball. He got Nicky Delmonico to pop out in foul territory, as Eduardo Escobar made an athletic catch just shy of the rolled up rain tarp. Next hitter, Matt Davidson, feel behind Reed, as well. On a 1-2 count, Reed again challenged the hitter and again struck him out with a high fastball.

That got the Twins off the field with the lead and set up Fernando Rodney’s clean save in the 9th inning. I know that they only track saves. I just think Reed should get credit for pitching to better hitters with the game every bit as much on the line as when Rodney entered in the 9th. Give Reed a Save Assist for that one.

5. Logan Morrison added a 2-RBI double in the 7th inning.

Don’t look now but Logan Morrison is starting to heat up. I thought he squared up a number of balls pretty well at the end of the last Twins’ homestand. He wasn’t always getting rewarded for it, although the base hits were starting to come.

It will take his numbers a little while to recover from a rotten first dozen games with the Twins (3 hits in 50 plate appearances). As we talked about on Friday’s Twins Show, you’ll take what you’ve gotten over his past 50 plate appearances. The veteran free-agent bat-for-hire has hit .275/.362/.549 with 4 home runs in his 15 games since bottoming out. Adding his thunder back to the lineup would be all good news for the Twins.

