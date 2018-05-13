Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: Good road trip for the Twins ends on a sour note

The Twins had a great road trip that they should feel good about. The final game, a loss to the Angels on Sunday, looks from the outside like a big missed opportunity. And ending things on a sour note tends to spoil the song.

Ehire Adrianza was thrown out at the plate in the top of the 9th inning. The Angels rallied to win in the bottom of the inning, when Eddie Rosario bobbled a ball in left field as the runner streaked around third base on his way to the plate.

This column presents 5 thoughts from Sunday’s game:

1. Twins’ rookie Fernando Romero lasted 2+ starts into his big league career without allowing an earned run.

He dazzled at times against the Blue Jays at home in his MLB debut, and then he was even better against the Cardinals in start No. 2.

Romero made it into the 5th inning Sunday before a runner finally crossed the plate on his watch. That’s a combined 15 2/3 scoreless to start his career, the most by a Twins starter since Andrew Albers ran an improbable 17 1/3 innings to begin his career in Minnesota.

2. Ehire Adrianza should have scored the go-ahead run in the 9th inning.

A tricky read and a bad decision got him thrown out at the plate.

Adrianza, who had scored the Twins’ only run to that point, got on board with a one-out single in the 9th inning against Jim Johnson. He was on first when Robbie Grossman lifted a double to the wall in right-center field. With one out, he tried to read whether the outfielders would catch the ball (requiring a retreat to first base), or if the ball would land (which would have been his invitation to try to score the potential winning run and make his teammate a hero).

Adrianza paused before he got to second base, froze his momentum as he read the outfielders.

I’m not sure what he saw, because I was in Minnesota watching the game on TV. And actually, I’m not sure if stopping on the short side of second base is the right ploy in that spot. What I saw was a surprisingly timely trip from first to home plate, and it only made sense while watching a replay and recognizing that Adrianza stopped early in his journey to get a better look.

Adrianza eventually recognized that the ball would not be caught, and he put his head down to start running around second base. At that point he had so much ground to cover that a well-executed relay throw from Mike Trout to Ian Kinsler was enough to cut down the Twins’ shortstop as he slid head-first into the plate.

(The Twins had another chance that inning: Bobby Wilson drew a tough walk after the Angels intentionally walked Joe Mauer, but Brian Dozier popped out in foul territory with the bases loaded to end the threat.)

Dozier’s popout felt a bit like a missed opportunity after Wilson’s walk. But the real crusher was Adrianza’s misadventure earlier that inning.

3. Joe Mauer entered the game in the 7th inning and made his presence felt right away.

Mauer pinch-hit for Gregorio Petit in the 7th with teammates on first and third base, and the Angels wanted Cam Bedrosian to face the lefty. Mauer hit a slider into left field to plate Adrianza and tie the game at 1-1.

In the bottom of the 7th, the Angels had a threat brewing. Ryan Pressly was up against pinch hitter Mike Trout with right on first and second base with one out. A two-strike fastball at the belly button was called a strike and Trout didn’t like it – but it was a critical out for the Twins.

Then Justin Upton hit a ground ball down the third-base line. Eduardo Escobar grabbed it on the run and tapped third base with his foot before making a throw across the diamond while still on the run. It was a bad throw and bounced in the dirt. But luckily for Escobar and the Twins they had Mauer standing over there at first base, as he crouched and then lunged, making the scoop on the throw while keeping his right foot glued to the first-base bag.

The play spared the Twins from having to face Albert Pujols in the 8th inning in an RBI situation. I don’t think it would be an overreaction to just give Mauer the Gold Glove this week.

4. The Twins are playing better baseball these days and have won 7 of their past 10.

April was not kind to this team in just about every facet of the game. May has been better and I’d imagine that there’s a better vibe in the team’s clubhouse these days.

Fernando Romero is the one that started the winning ways with his MLB debut on May 2. At that point the Twins were scuffling some type of way, and his 5 2/3 shutout innings helped the team beat Toronto and turn back to some winning baseball.

In the 10 games since Romero’s debut, the Twins are 7-3, and the starting pitching is at least partly responsible. Only Lance Lynn (once) has come up short of completing 5 innings during that time. J.O. Berrios hasn’t quite looked like his old self in his two starts, but other than that this rotation is rolling pretty well right now. Over those 10 starts, the quintet has combined to pitch 61 2/3 innings with a 3.65 ERA, with 59 strikeouts and 24 walks.

(The offense is averaging a shade better than 5 runs per game during that stretch, which helps, too.)

And anecdotally it seems to me that the fielding has been cleaner for the most part this month than it was during the rough patch in April. In short, this team looks like the team that we expected it to be when they put this thing together over the winter and left spring training at the end of March. The Twins got off to a rocky start but it looks like things could be back on track at last. Now the challenge will be to dust off the dirt and climb out of the early hole they’ve dug.

5. Angels starter Shohei Ohtani lived up to the billing Sunday.

The rookie sensation struck out 11 Twins hitters and finished 6 1/3 innings with just one earned run on his ledger. He mixes a big fastball — which maxed out at 99 mph Sunday — with a split-finger fastball and two different breaking balls. In a matchup of rookie flamethrowers, Ohtani one-upped Romero, whose fastball maxed out at only 97 mph.

Ohtani’s one of the amazing stories around the game in the early part of the season. His two-way abilities continue to imipress. If you had to pick one Twins player to give it a go as a combo hitter-pitcher, who would it be? The top 3 guys that I’d like to see are Joe Mauer, Byron Buxton and Miguel Sano.

