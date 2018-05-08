Zulgad: Fernando Romero’s success signifies arrival of the good new days for Twins pitching

There is nothing about Fernando Romero that screams rookie.

Not the righthander’s outstanding stuff, not his composure on the mound and not the way the native of the Dominican Republic handles himself in postgame interviews, electing to answer questions himself rather than using the assistance of an interpreter. At 23, Romero already looks at ease in the big leagues.

Major league hitters don’t look nearly as comfortable facing him — Romero features a fastball that can reach the upper 90s, a nasty slider and also has added a change up — which is great news for a franchise that was pitching poor for far too long but looks as if it might end up with two top-of-the-line rotation guys in the recently recalled Romero and soon-to-be 24-year-old righthander Jose Berrios.

Berrios remains a work in progress. He can be brilliant when his stuff is working — his three-hit, 11-strikeout effort in seven innings of a 4-0 victory over the White Sox on April 12 is a prime example — but in his three losses this season he has given up five runs in 4.2 innings to Seattle, five runs in four innings to the Yankees and four runs in three innings to Cincinnati.

While it remains uncertain on a start-to-start basis which Berrios we are going to see, the same has not been true in Romero’s first two outings with the Twins. Romero was summoned from Triple-A Rochester to make his first start big-league start on May 2 at Target Field and proceeded to throw 5.2 shutout innings, giving up four hits, three walks and striking out five in a 4-0 victory over Toronto that ended a three-game losing streak.

The Twins have won six of seven games since, including an impressive two-game sweep of the Cardinals on Monday and Tuesday in St. Louis. Romero’s second start was the first game against the Redbirds and he continued his shutout streak by giving up three hits over six scoreless innings with three walks and nine strikeouts in a 6-0 victory.

The Twins were sitting at 9-16 entering Romero’s first start and have now pulled within two games of .500 (15-17) and were within one game of first-place Cleveland in the American League Central entering Tuesday night’s games.

One would think that Romero is going to have a clunker of a start at some point, but the good thing is I’m not sure that’s going to bother him. When things aren’t going well for Berrios you can see the gears start to turn in his head and the concern set in. Romero appears as if he might have a defiant streak in him, and that’s meant in a good way.

Romero also has faced adversity before, having missed most of he 2014 season and all of 2015 after having Tommy John surgery.

Romero rebounded from a nearly two-year absence to post a 1.93 ERA in five starts with Low-A Cedar Rapids and a 1.88 ERA in 11 starts at High-A Fort Myers in 2016. He then went 11-9 with a 3.53 ERA at Double-A Chattanooga in 2017. Romero impressed in spring training with the Twins this year and did not surrender a hit, striking out eight and walking one in eight innings over four appearances.

That wasn’t enough to win him a spot in the rotation, but when veteran Phil Hughes’ struggles made it clear he couldn’t continue in the rotation, the Twins went to Romero. That move has resulted in 11.2 scoreless from Romero, making it the second-longest streak by a Twins pitcher to begin a career, trailing only lefty Andrew Albers’ stretch of 17.2 scoreless innings in his first two starts in 2013.

A stat from this fun segment: Fernando Romero (15 2/3 IP is the only active pitcher to debut with 2 scoreless starts of this many innings & this many strikeouts – for any team! Last to do it: Kaz Ishii for the 2002 Dodgers. https://t.co/L3Y4nrbCzy — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) May 8, 2018

Albers ended up making 10 starts for the Twins that season then was not heard from again in the bigs until 2015 when he surfaced with Toronto for one game. Albers made his way back to the Twins to make six appearances in 2016 and pitched in nine games for Seattle last season. He is currently keeping his dream of playing alive by pitching for the Orix Buffaloes of the Nippon Professional Baseball league.

Albers’ early success in Minnesota was a nice story but he was a flash in the pan and joins a long list of Twins starters in recent years who all seem to run together.

Romero, meanwhile, appears to be something special. The type of pitcher who is worth the price of admission to watch. The Twins haven’t had many of those in recent years, certainly not since moving into Target Field, but Romero and, ultimately, Berrios have a chance to change that.