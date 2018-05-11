Zulgad: Is Miguel Sano one of the 10 most important players in the Twins’ organization

Should Miguel Sano make a Top 10 list when it comes to the most important players in the Twins’ organization?

That was a question put forth by my radio partner, Phil Mackey, on The “Mackey and Judd” show earlier this week. A few years ago, this would have been a ridiculous query. The Sano who came up in 2015 and looked so good at the plate might have landed atop the list.

But injuries, weight issues and a decline in his play now make it a legitimate question. Here’s the answer.

1. Byron Buxton: The center fielder just returned from the disabled list and has yet to live up to expectations at the plate but it’s not for lack of effort. Buxton is a Gold Glove center fielder who consistently saves runs and makes the Twins’ pitching staff look better whenever he’s in the field. Buxton entered Friday’s game hitting .186/.239/.233 with no home runs and two RBIs and four stolen bases in 43 games. Buxton’s second-half surge last season (.306/.353/.539 with 12 home runs, 37 RBIs and 15 stolen bases) provided hope that he had turned a significant corner. If Buxton can find his groove at the plate, he will be playing in All-Star Games for years to come.

2. Fernando Romero: The rookie righthander will make his third big-league start on Sunday against the Angels and rookie phenom Shohei Ohtani. Romero has nasty stuff and has yet to give up a run over 11.2 innings in beating Toronto and the Cardinals. Yes, putting Romero this high is all about recency bias, but he also possesses the type of arm the Twins and their fans have coveted for many years. A healthy dose of confidence doesn’t hurt either.

3. Royce Lewis: The top-overall pick in the Major League draft last June, the shortstop has been dominating at low Class-A Cedar Rapids (.356/.398/.414 with one home run, 12 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 21 games) and should be headed to high Class-A Fort Myers in the coming weeks. The only real question when it comes to Lewis is when will he make his debut at Target Field?

4. Max Kepler: The big concern about the right fielder entering this season was whether the left-handed hitter could hit southpaws. Kepler has answered by batting .357 (10-for-28)/.419/.714 with two home runs and five RBIs against lefties, after hitting .152 (19-for-125)/.213/.240 with two homers and 12 RBIs against them in 2017. The 25-year-old has shown a willingness to work on his weaknesses until they are no longer an issue. Sano might want to take notes.

5. Eddie Rosario: There was a time when Rosario’s inconsistencies made him seem as if he would be expandable but that’s no longer the case. The lefthander remains prone to swing at bad pitches and balls hit to left field can be an adventure, but more often than not Rosario makes a positive contribution. Rosario entered Friday hitting .400/.400/.850 with four home runs and 13 RBIs in nine games this month.

6. Brian Dozier: The second baseman is coming off back-to-back seasons of 42 and 34 home runs and is set to hit the free-agent market this offseason. The Twins have yet to make a significant attempt to retain Dozier, who will turn 31 on Tuesday, but there is no doubt that he remains a key member of the organization both at the plate and in the field, where he won a Gold Glove in 2017.

7. Jose Berrios: The righthander is somewhat of a mystery considering his inconsistency but there is no doubt about this: When Berrios’ stuff is working, he looks like a guy who could turn into an ace. The soon-to-be 24-year-old’s curveball wasn’t working in the Twins’ loss to the Angels on Thursday and he is now 1-3 with an 8.84 ERA in his past four starts. But in his first four starts of the season, Berrios was 2-1 with a 1.63 ERA. Nobody is losing hope when it comes to Berrios.

8. Nick Gordon: Gordon, like Lewis, was a high-draft pick by the Twins (fifth overall in 2014) and plays shortstop. But Gordon also got some work at second base in spring training and has thrived at Double-A Chattanooga this season. He’s hitting .342/.381/.542 with three home runs and 17 RBIs and four stolen bases in 32 games. Gordon has played 25 games at shortstop and six at second base for the Lookouts. If Dozier does leave in free agency, it wouldn’t be surprising if Gordon is playing second base on Opening Day for the Twins in 2019.

9. Stephen Gonsalves: The big lefthander likely will be the next pitching prospect in the organization to get the call to the big leagues and it might be coming sooner than some expected. Gonsalves started the season at Chattanooga and went 3-0 with a 1.77 ERA before being promoted to Triple-A Rochester. Since arriving with the Red Wings, Gonsalves is 2-0 with an 0.63 ERA. Gonsalves is in his sixth season with the Twins organization and, like Berrios and Romero, he’s only 23.

10. Jake Odorizzi: Sano did not make the cut in part because of the 27-year-old righthander the Twins acquired from Tampa Bay in the middle of February. Odorizzi gives the Twins an important stabilizing presence in their rotation and so far is 3-2 with a 3.83 ERA in eight starts. Odorizzi will be eligible for arbitration again this offseason but won’t be able to hit the free-agent market until 2020.

Sano was one of three players I considered for the 10th spot, the other being Eduardo Escobar.

Ultimately, Odorizzi beat him out based on the fact that Sano has become a guy who can hit home runs and do little else. The issue is that the big leagues are now full of guys who can hit the baseball a long way and some of them, including Logan Morrison, had real problems getting a job this offseason.

It’s important to note that I’m not wedded to how I have the players listed. What is important is Sano did not make it. Does he have an interest in getting back into the Top 10? That’s going to be up to him.