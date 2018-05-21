Zulgad: Ron Gardenhire appears to be managing just fine in Detroit

MINNEAPOLIS – Ron Gardenhire appeared many pounds lighter and far more content when he arrived at Target Field last August as bench coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Gardenhire discussed what he had gone through in his battle with prostate cancer earlier in 2017 and seemed to enjoy being part of manager Torey Lovullo’s coaching staff, no longer having to worry about the day-to-day issues he had faced as the Twins manager from 2002 until his firing after the 2014 season.

Nearing his 60th birthday at the time, Gardy seemed to have found the perfect position. And then the Detroit Tigers, among other teams, called to see if Gardenhire was interested in managing again.

“I’m a baseball guy,” Gardenhire said. “I’ve been in baseball my whole life. It’s all I’ve ever done. This team, when I interviewed with them, it was a really nice group of guys. Al Kaline, Alan Trammell, guys like that, if that didn’t rock your head nothing will. … The conversation was fun baseball talk about what they envision and plan on doing with this club. I felt like I could help them.”

In other words, Gardenhire couldn’t say no. In late October, he put himself back in the pressure cooker by signing a three-year contract to manage a Tigers team that was coming off a 64-98 season and appears to be more than three years from contending for anything of significance.

The Tigers entered Monday night’s game at Target Field sitting at 20-26 and in third place in the putrid American League Central, a game behind the 19-23 second-place Twins. Gardenhire, though, appeared to be upbeat and opened his session with the media by talking about the fact he remains in far better physical condition than he was during his last season in Minnesota.

Gardenhire estimated he’s down 40 pounds from that time and is, “still working on it.”

As for being back in charge after a three-year hiatus, Gardenhire said: “At times it’s fun, at times it’s not so fun. But I love this group that we have here. This organization has been fantastic and the players they really get after it. I think you guys will see that here, they are playing their tails off, getting after it pretty good and it’s fun in the dugout. A lot of hooting and hollering. I don’t understand a lot of what’s said, but it’s still entertainment to me. We’ve told them, ‘Just play the game, respect the game and that’s what they are doing.’”

Getting after it pretty good, playing their tails off. These are some classic Gardy-isms from one of the most popular men to put on a Twins uniform.

But he isn’t the same guy or, necessarily, the same manager. For instance, Gardenhire talked about the role analytics play in his decision-making process and how the Tigers continue to beef up that side of their operation.

While Gardenhire served as a consultant for Lovullo in his first season as manager last year, the veteran also learned some things from the youngster when it came to using spreadsheets and approaches that weren’t around during the majority of Gardenhire’s time in Minnesota.

“It’s actually fun,” Gardenhire said of having more information at his disposal. “I don’t know if it’s different information, there’s just a lot more of it, a lot more detailed and more specific. We use it here. We’re getting our system up and running, it’s still a work in progress. I get lineups from them every day on who I should play and everything. I have to send things back (things at times) saying, ‘He’s on the DL, I can’t play him.’ Just kidding. You know I’m just kidding.”

There are some things that haven’t changed about Gardenhire. Ejected 73 times while managing the Twins, Gardenhire was tossed in his first game as the Tigers skipper, which came after a replay review resulted in an overturned call at the plate. He has been thrown out of two games this year.

“I don’t even know you could (get ejected) nowadays,” said Gardenhire, a nod to the fact that replay is supposed to stop a manager from getting tossed.

Gardenhire still has ties to the Twins organization, in part because his son, Toby, is now manager of Minnesota’s Class-A affiliate in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Gardenhire said he is in regular contact with this son, watches Cedar Rapids’ games on the Internet and said he told Toby to “knock it off,” after he got kicked out of a game, adding “I hope he doesn’t take after me.”

Gardenhire also has three of his former Twins coaches on the Tigers’ staff, including bullpen coach Rick Anderson, bench coach Steve Liddle and quality control coach Joe Vavra.

“It’s always going to be in your history and in your blood,” Gardenhire said of his ties to the Twins. “I have a house here. I live here. I love this place. This organization showed me as much as respect as you could get as a coach, player and manager. So you know what, I’ve always loved this place and it’ll never go away. But now I have a job to do with my Tigers boys and it’s to whip their butts. That’s not going to change. But this place, I have a lot of history here and a lot of great friends.”