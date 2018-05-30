Zulgad: Twins must hope they can fix Byron Buxton’s broken swing

The Twins’ official reason for placing Byron Buxton on the 10-day disabled list before Wednesday’s game in Kansas City was because the broken big toe on the center fielder’s left foot has yet to heal.

Unofficially, but more importantly, the Twins made the move because Buxton’s swing needs to be fixed and facing big-league pitching on a daily basis was only making matters worse. Much worse.

It would be incorrect, and far too kind, to say Buxton has simply struggled this season. The 24-year-old, once considered one of the top prospects in baseball, has looked lost at the plate, especially since returning from a DL stint on May 10.

Buxton had a .128 batting average (6-for-47), .146 on-base percentage and .170 slugging percentage with no home runs, two runs batted and one stolen base in 16 games (15 starts) since his return. “He’s swinging off his heel rather than the ball of his feet,” Twins manager Paul Molitor told reporters Wednesday in Kansas City. “So we’re going to give him a little break to allow the toe to heal.”

But only so much can be blamed on the pain coming from Buxton’s toe.

The fact is he wasn’t hitting before the Twins placed him on the DL in April because of migraine headaches. It was during that time that Buxton went to play a game for Single-A Fort Myers and broke his toe when he fouled a ball off it. In 11 games before going on the DL, Buxton hit .195 (8-for-41)/.233/.244 with no home runs, two RBIs and four stolen bases.

Both sets of stats are beyond underwhelming but what might be most eye-popping is Buxton’s strikeout numbers. He fanned 11 times with two walks before the migraines forced him out of action and had 16 strikeouts and one walk since returning.

Simply put, Buxton’s at-bats haven’t been competitive in 2018. He is no longer a young player, having played in parts of four seasons with 1,072 plate appearances and 977 at-bats in 305 career games. With each non-competitive at-bat, Buxton gets closer and closer to being one of the biggest busts that the Minnesota sports scene has ever seen.

The disturbing thing is that the Twins and Buxton thought they had solved the issue of him looking lost at the plate. In his final 66 regular-season games in 2017, Buxton hit .309/.358/.538 with 12 home runs, 37 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. That came after he hit .195/.269/.283 with four home runs, 14 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in the first three months and 74 games.

The Twins had been down this path before of thinking Buxton had been fixed — including a period where he attempted a leg kick during his at-bats — only for him to go back into a deep funk. But the second half of last season seemed different. This wasn’t the late-season success of 2016 against pitching call-ups filling out the 40-man roster, this was sustained excellence that had many talking about Buxton as the type of player who could be headed to the All-Star Game.

Despite the fact Buxton’s toe was still hurting, the Twins brought him back with no rehab assignment in May because he is so good in center field. His incredible speed means he gets to almost every ball and, as he showed again last weekend in Seattle, he has no fear of crashing into the fence. Max Kepler is a capable center fielder but Robbie Grossman is a poor right fielder and having Eddie Rosario, Buxton and Kepler from left to right means little is going to drop.

But the Twins realized that continuing to send Buxton to the plate wasn’t fair. He did not start on Tuesday night against the Royals but entered as a pinch runner in the ninth inning of the Twins’ 2-1, 14-inning loss.

Buxton was bunted to second but ended up being stranded at third. The Twins likely realized that having Buxton active made little sense if he couldn’t use his speed to steal second and then have the bunt move him to third. It didn’t help that he remained in the game and went 0-for-2 with another strikeout added to his collection.

So where do the Twins and Buxton go from here? If they are wise, Buxton will go on a rehab assignment that will begin in Fort Myers and include extensive work on his swing and an approach that lands him in a two-strike hole far too often. Buxton doesn’t need to face Triple-A pitching, he’s proven he can hit that, he needs to gain confidence and find the approach that allowed him to have success in the second half of 2017.

There will never be a more critical time in Buxton’s career.

His toe is going to heal. What the Twins have to hope is that his time on the DL will enable him to fix what’s really broken and that’s his swing.