Zulgad: Twins’ struggles come a year later than expected, so could significant changes follow?

MINNEAPOLIS – Fernando Romero provided a respite in what has been a miserable stretch of baseball for the Twins on Wednesday afternoon at Target Field. The righthander, making his major-league debut, gave up no runs, four hits and walked three while striking out five in 5.2 innings in a 4-0 victory over Toronto that broke a three-game losing streak.

That gave Minnesota only its second victory in 12 games and put the Twins’ record at 10-16 as they prepare for a 10-game road trip.

If these struggles had come a year ago at this time, Romero’s start would have been celebrated as a positive sign for the future and the Twins being six games under .500 and having only won two games on a six-game home stand would have been shrugged off as part of the growing process under the then-new executive team of Derek Falvey and Thad Levine. This season, there is rightfully disappointment and anger about the atrocious baseball we have too often been forced to witness.

That’s the double-edged sword of having a surprise season like the Twins did in 2017. Coming off a franchise-record 103 losses in 2016, there was no expectation the Twins would be any good last year and the feeling was manager Paul Molitor would get one final season before a managerial change was made.

But the Twins went 12-11 in the season’s opening month en route to an 85-77 finish that landed them a spot in the one-game American League wild card playoff against the Yankees. The Yankees made quick work of the Twins in the Bronx, but Minnesota’s success landed Molitor a three-year contract and likely caused Falvey, the Twins’ chief baseball officer, and Levine, the general manager, to not make all the moves that had been expected.

The pair did get heat when they traded closer Brandon Kintzler to Washington and starter Jaime Garcia to the Yankees as the Twins struggled near the trade deadline, but it was logical to assume more deals would have been made if the team had been hopelessly out of the race. Brian Dozier had been shopped that offseason and almost certainly would have been dealt.

That’s why you had to wonder if Falvey and Levine were thrilled by the early success or slightly annoyed because ultimately it created expectations and slowed their ability to make changes that a non-contending team would have made to improve the organization.

You never got the feeling that they were all that enamored with Molitor and a poor season could lead the brain trust to try to convince owner Jim Pohlad to pay off the final two years of the manager’s contract while they hire someone of their choosing.

Dozier will be a free agent after this season and if the Twins’ spiral continues the second baseman will be shipped off to a contender for prospects. There are other candidates to be traded as well, including starter Lance Lynn and first baseman and DH Logan Morrison, who were added in spring training as the Twins’ anticipated a run at a playoff spot.

Yes, it’s early May but making a playoff run of any type is going to be extremely difficult. Cleveland is going to be the class of what looks to be an atrocious AL Central and it’s impossible to believe the wild card is going to come from this division with teams like the Red Sox and Yankees fighting for the East and the Astros, Mariners and Angels contending in the West.

The Twins’ primary concern might be the Miguel Sano situation. Sano has a world of talent but appears intent on squandering it. The third baseman reportedly showed up at spring training carrying 293 pounds on his 6-foot-4 frame — a figure 33 pounds above Sano’s listed weight.

The excuse for Sano’s lack of conditioning was that he was unable to do much work after having offseason surgery on his lower leg. That seemed a bit far-fetched considering the amount of athletes who undergo offseason surgery and manage to keep themselves in respectable shape. Sano, who spent time on the disabled list in each of his first two full big-league seasons, made it 3-for-3 on Tuesday.

That’s when he was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Saturday, because of a left hamstring strain. He is hitting .213 with five home runs 14 runs batted in in 20 games.

It is unclear when Sano will return, but if the Twins are smart they will send him on a lengthy rehab assignment that will focus on his conditioning and put an emphasis on the fact it’s time for him to begin taking this baseball thing seriously. It’s long past the point worrying about if Sano’s feelings are hurt or if he is mad at the organization.

If the Twins are successful in getting their message across they could get Sano on track long enough to get something of value in return before it’s too late.

This might not be ideal, but it appears the good fortune that followed the Twins in 2017 has disappeared. That means some tough decisions are going to have to be made so that this franchise can get off what has become a maddening roller-coaster (good in 2015, awful in 2016, good in 2017, who knows in 2018) and find some consistency.

That’s why Falvey and Levine were brought to Minnesota in the first place and after a one-year honeymoon it now appears they could be in a position to begin making the types of moves we expected last summer.