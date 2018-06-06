The cost of moving pitchers: Twins gave up 2 top-100 draft picks this year, limiting draft pool money

MINNEAPOLIS — In two separate transactions in the past several months, the Twins forfeited draft choices for the right to move a pitcher. In one case, they paid that price to add a pitcher; in the other, they had to give up a top-100 pick to help get rid of one.

Now that the first 100 picks of this year’s draft, we’ve got a clearer view of the whole picture. Let’s take a quick look.

In March the Twins were looking at the price tag for free agent starter Lance Lynn and thinking that it looked appealing on a one-year offer. They might have preferred a cheaper two-year offer, but in either case, Lynn signed a one-year, $12 million deal after spring training was well underway. Since the Cardinals had extended Lynn a qualifying offer, signing him came at the expense of a high draft pick. In the Twins’ case, that was pick No. 95 at the time, and that’s for just one year of Lynn. (Unfortunately for Lynn, it appears that he would have received a much better deal if he simply accepted the qualifying offer in St. Louis.)

For Minnesota, it means that they now get to employ Lynn in the starting rotation and they lost the 95th pick in the draft. The Cardinals used that third-round pick to draft Mateo Gil, a high school shortstop from Texas. The pick comes with an approximate slot value of $588,000, which the Twins also gave up when they surrendered the pick. (Gophers shortstop Terrin Vavra was drafted one pick later, so he would have been available to the Twins at 95, if Minnesota liked the Local Angle.)

Trading Hughes was slightly more complicated. The Twins got a catching prospect back who does not seem to have very much prospect cachet. They sent the 74th pick and the recently DFA’d Phil Hughes to San Diego and agreed to take care of a portion of his salary. Reports say that the Padres will take care of about $7.25 million of next year’s $13.2 million salary for Hughes, which to me says that the Twins basically just sold the 74th pick in the draft after giving up on Hughes.

Pick No. 74, which came with a little more than $800,000 in slot pool money, was used to draft Grant Little, an outfielder from Texas Tech.

“Ultimately, any time you make a trade, it’s all about valuations of players, contracts, asset value,” Twins CBO Derek Falvey said. “A draft pick’s an asset. But we felt like in the [Phil Hughes] deal that we made – to get the player that we got back, to get the financial flexibility and be able to move some asset value around to help us in the near term – we felt it was the right deal to make.

“It’s always tough to give up draft picks; we aspire to get more if we can,” he said.

So the Twins value draft picks and they’re also willing to move them around as assets if they get a deal that they like. This time around, for the right to sign Lynn for a year and get out from under part of Hughes’ contract, the Twins lost two top-100 draft picks and about $1.4 million in draft slot signing bonus money.