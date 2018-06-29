Derek Falvey on the progress of Byron Buxton, Miguel Sano and Jorge Polanco

CHICAGO–Prior to Friday’s game at Wrigley Field, Twins CBO Derek Falvey provided updates on the progress of several key young players.

With a month to go until the trade deadline, the Twins have been playing with a depleted roster as they try to make up ground on first-place Cleveland. Byron Buxton, Miguel Sano and others have missed substantial time, forcing the Twins to dip deep into their farm system. The latest addition was catcher Willians Astudillo, who replaced injured IF/OF Taylor Motter.

Getting some of the team’s key pieces back in the next five weeks would be a big boon to Minnesota’s chances of getting within striking distance of the Indians by July 31. Here’s what Falvey had to say about Buxton, Polanco and Sano, and some thoughts on when each player could return.

Byron Buxton’s progress

Buxton is currently hitting .207/.258/.310 with Triple-A Rochester. Technically, Buxton’s on a rehab assignment for the broken toe he suffered back in April. In reality, he’s down there to work on his swing mechanics as much as anything else, and Twins CBO Derek Falvey said Buxton’s now healthy.

It’s a bit telling, then, that he’s still not up with the big club. Left-handed outfielder Jake Cave was called up prior to the White Sox series to face three right-handed starters. That move made sense because of the matchups, but there was some thought Buxton would return for the Cubs series, with Chicago starting two lefties. Instead, Cave remained on the roster, while Buxton stayed in Rochester.

“He’s continuing to progress well,” Falvey said of Buxton. “Offensive adjustments are still coming. We haven’t put any specific timetable on [his return]. We’ve talked all along how at times he’s battling to compete up here, especially when he was fighting the injury. We want to make sure when he’s up here he has a chance to impact the game.”

Things can change in a hurry, of course, but based on Falvey’s comments it didn’t sound like Buxton’s return was imminent. It will be interesting to see what the Twins do with their center fielder if he’s still in Rochester when his MLB rehab ends on July 9. If they don’t call him up by then, he’d have to be optioned to the minors.

Polanco on track to return Monday

All signs point to Jorge Polanco being activated Monday, once his PED suspension officially ends. That was in doubt last week, after Polanco hurt his finger shutting a car door, and the finger became infected. The injury delayed his rehab assignment in the minors, but he played his first game with High-A Fort Myers on June 24, and is now playing with Rochester. On Thursday, Polanco went 4-for-7 with a home run in a doubleheader.

“The cut finger delayed things, said Falvey. “But he’s shown no signs of that [affecting him]. Bat to ball is tremendous, both in Fort Myers and Rochester. He’s moving well. Hopefully in a good place to help us.”

Althoughit looks like Polanco’s return was imminent, Falvey did add a bit of caution.

“The way this season’s gone, I don’t know what will happen in the next 72 hours,” he said.

Sano sticking to the plan

Falvey sounded pleased with how Miguel Sano’s progressed since being sent to High-A Fort Myers earlier this month.

In five games with the Miracle, Sano’s hitting .250/.400/.300 with seven strikeouts and five walks in 25 plate appearances. The slugger was sent to the Twins’ complex in Florida to work on both his conditioning and pitch recognition. In a small sample size, the strikeouts are still high, but Falvey said his conditioning has improved since arriving two weeks ago.

“We talked about the holistic plan around Miguel,” he said. “The conditioning has gotten better and better. He’s lost weight, done a good job. It’s not just the weight number, we want to make sure he’s strong. We’ve seen some things from an offensive standpoint in terms of adjustments. He’s progressing.”

Falvey said they were mindful of how Sano would react to the demotion, but that he’s handled it well so far.

“You always worry about that with any player,” he said. “I think having Polanco there for a few days was a real benefit. You’re always thinking about how a guy might respond, but we had a plan in place for him, and he’s responded well.”

Of the three, Sano’s return might be furthest away, but that’s just speculation based on what Falvey’s said publicly about their plan. If the goal is to get his body close to what it was when he first came up in 2015, it’s possible he won’t be back until much later in the summer.