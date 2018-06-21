Eddie Rosario scratched from lineup with shoulder discomfort

MINNEAPOLIS — Eddie Rosario has been scratched from the Minnesota Twins’ lineup with a sore shoulder, manager Paul Molitor said Thursday.

Rosario is believed to be available to the Twins as a pinch hitter or defensive replacement. Originally scheduled to play left field in the noon game the day after a 7 p.m. game, Molitor said that Rosario wanted to play. But after a steady accumulation of work on the shoulder, “today was a good day” to sit, Molitor said.

“Rosie’s got a little bit of shoulder discomfort. After taking a look at him this morning, I think he really wants to play, we’re just trying to keep the big picture in mind — so you back him off,” Molitor said.

“We want to back off the throwing possibilities that might come up.”

Molitor said that it wasn’t the result of any one play or throw, but instead cited that it’s something Rosario has dealt with dating back to spring training this season.