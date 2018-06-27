Former Twins pitching coach Rick Anderson takes same role in Detroit

Rick Anderson once again will serve as Ron Gardenhire’s pitching coach.

Anderson, the longtime Twins’ pitching coach under Gardenhire in Minnesota, joined his former boss in Detroit this offseason when Gardenhire became the Tigers’ manager.

Anderson was named the Tigers’ bullpen coach and Chris Bosio got the pitching coach position after holding the same job with the Chicago Cubs for six seasons. That changed on Wednesday when the Tigers announced Bosio had been dismissed for making an insensitive comment toward a team employee.

“The organization holds all of our personnel to the highest standards of personal conduct both on and off the field,” the Tigers said in a statement “We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior. The club will have no further comment on this matter.”