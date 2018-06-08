Gophers lose Game 1 of the Super Regional to Oregon State, Twins’ top draft pick

The Twins picked a middle-of-the-order slugger from Oregon State in the first round of this week’s MLB Draft. On Friday’s Game 1 of the Super Regionals match against the University of Minnesota Gophers, Trevor Larnach made his presence felt.

Larnach, a power-hitting corner outfielder for the Beavers, went 2-for-3 with a 2-run homer in Oregon State’s 8-1 win. The Gophers will get a second crack in the best-of-3 round, but losing the opener puts a bit of a damper on their first-ever trip to the Super Regionals.

In the first inning, Nick Madrigal singled with 2 outs. He was the 4th overall pick (White Sox) in this year’s MLB draft. Larnach, the 20th overall selection, hit one over the fence to drive home his teammate and Oregon State never looked back.

Game 2 is on Saturday at 8:30 p.m., when the Gophers will likely send stud freshman Patrick Fredickson to the mound.