Here’s every player that the Minnesota Twins selected on Day 2 of the MLB Draft

The Twins have tried to stock up on young talent in the 2018 MLB first-year player draft — even after giving away two early round picks.

They gave up one pick to add a pitcher, Lance Lynn, when they surrendered the 95th to sign the free agent. (Lynn had rejected the qualifying offer.) Then they gave up another draft pick to subtract a pitcher, Phil Hughes, when they sent the 74th overall pick to San Diego as part of the Hughes salary dump.

Here’s a look at every Twins draft pick through Day 2:

Day 1

1 (20) – Trevor Larnach, outfielder. Oregon State

2 (59) – Ryan Jeffers, catcher. UNC-Wilmington

Day 2

4 (124) – DaShawn Keirsey Jr., centerfielder. University of Utah

5 (154) – Cole Sands, RHP. Florida State University

6 (184) – Charlie Mack, 3B. Williamsville East High School in New York

7 (214) – Josh Winder, RHP. Virginia Military Institute

8 (244) – Chris Williams, catcher. Clemson

9 (274) – Willie Joe Garry Jr., centerfielder. Pascagoula high school in Mississippi

10 (304) – Regi Grace, RHP. Madison Central high school in Mississippi