Here’s who the Twins could call up if they decide to make a change at catcher

The Twins have struggled to fill a void at catcher since Jason Castro went down with a season-ending knee injury in May.

Castro has his flaws, and wasn’t hitting at the time of the injury, but gave the Twins a stable presence behind the plate who worked well with the pitching staff and has a track record of being a major league caliber starter.

In his place, the Twins have looked to Mitch Garver and Bobby Wilson. Garver is a bat-first catcher who’s struggled defensively this season with blocking balls and pitch framing. In Wednesday’s game against Boston, Garver drew criticism from the Twins’ broadcast booth for his inability to frame pitches in the zone, and the stats back it up. Garver currently ranks 87th out of 95 catchers in Baseball Prospectus’ Fielding Runs Above Average Adjusted (FRAA_ADJ), which attempts to quantify a catcher’s overall defensive value, including pitch framing, blocking and throwing. Garver’s thrown out just 4 of 21 attempted base stealers, and has 4 passed balls and 16 wild pitches on his ledger. Wild pitches, of course, are technically classified as a pitcher’s mistake, but strong defensive catchers can help mitigate those.

Garver hit well through the minors, but that success hasn’t translated to the big leagues yet. In 198 career plate appearances, the 27-year-old is slashing .218/.288/.330 with 14 extra base hits. That’s still a small sample size, but Garver needs to hit to earn playing time behind the plate, and to this point, he hasn’t done that in the majors. Based on what he did in the minors, Garver should be given more time to prove he can hit major league pitching, and the Twins have to hope his production picks up soon. If not, it’s possible his roster spot could be in jeopardy.

Garver’s backup, Bobby Wilson, is much better defensively. Although he hasn’t seen a ton of time in the big leagues this season, he ranks 26th among catchers in Fielding Runs Above Average Adjusted, and he’s been a strong defensive catcher throughout his career. The 35-year-old is pretty limited in what he provides offensively, however. In 61 plate appearances, he’s slashing .148/.200/.278 this season, and his track record doesn’t suggest that’s going to improve much.

While top catchers like the Marlins J.T. Realmuto should be a target at the trade deadline and in the offseason, they’ll likely have to dip into their farm system in the short term if they want to make a change.

With the departure of John Ryan Murphy last year, the Twins are a bit thin at catcher in the high minors. Here’s a look at the catchers who would be the most logical replacements for Garver or Wilson.

Cameron Rupp

Rupp spent his entire career in the Phillies organization prior to this year. In five seasons, he’s a career .234/.298/.407 hitter in the big leagues. He had an OPS of .750 and .716 in 2016 and 2017, respectively. Rupp mashes lefties. In 266 plate appearances against southpaws, he has an .879 career OPS and 31 extra base hits in 235 at bats.

The Phillies released Rupp late in spring training, and he signed with Texas, but opted out of his contract in early June after not being called up to the big leagues despite an .886 OPS with Triple-A Round Rock. The Twins signed him a few days later.

Rupp has a very similar profile to Garver. His defense leaves a lot to be desired, but he’s earned playing time due to the bat. Rupp, of course, has produced consistently in the big leagues, while Garver is still trying to stick. If the Twins want another offensive-minded catcher, Rupp would be the logical choice. He has a July 15 opt-out, so if they want to call him up, they’ll likely have to do so in the next three weeks.

Willians Astudillo

Like Garver and Rupp, Astudillo is an offensive-minded catcher whose defense remains a work in progress.

The Twins signed Astudillo in the offseason after putting up huge numbers, albeit in a limited sample size, in the hitter-friendly PCL last year. In 128 plate appearances, he hit .342/.370/.558 with 17 extra base hits for Arizona’s Triple-A affiliate, Reno. The Twins surely wanted to see him replicate that success in the International League, and he’s done just that. In 171 plate appearances, he’s slashing .294/.324/500 with 18 extra base hits.

Perhaps the most interesting part of Astudillo’s offensive repertoire is his incredibly low strikeout rate. In 171 plate appearances this year, he’s struck out just nine times (5.3%). His career strikeout rate is similar, making him one of the least strikeout-prone hitters in the minor leagues. The tradeoff is that he rarely walks. His 2.9% walk rate is very low, and his career walk rate is similar.

At 26, and with no big league experience, Astudillo is likely more of a fill-in than long-term solution at catcher. In the interim, though, he could give the Twins a boost as they continue to search for a starting catcher.