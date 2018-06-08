Injury to pitching elbow means Shohei Ohtani won’t play against Twins

Shohei Ohtani wasn’t scheduled to start a game on the mound for the Los Angeles Angels this weekend at Target Field, but the hope was he still would serve as a designated hitter against the Twins.

But that won’t happen.

After leaving his start Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals because of a blister on his pitching hand, Ohtani was placed on the disabled list Friday because of a Grade 2 sprain of his right UCL. He reportedly will be out at least three weeks because of the partial tear in the ligament in his pitching elbow.

Ohtani, the first big-league player to both pitch and hit on a regular basis since Babe Ruth, reportedly had an injection of platelet-rich plasma and stem cells to assist in the healing of his elbow.

All 30 big-league teams expressed interest in Ohtani last offseason when he decided to leave Japan. The process proved to be a unique one because it was more about a fit for the player than it was about money. The Twins were very interested in landing Ohtani but they did not make the list of seven finalists that included the Dodgers, Giants, Rangers, Mariners, Cubs, Padres and Angels.

The Angels paid a $20-million posting fee to the Nippon-Ham Fighters, who had been Ohtani’s Japanese League team, and were expected to pay Ohtani a $2.315-million signing bonus that came from their international bonus pool, according to the Los Angeles Times. Ohtani is guaranteed a salary of no more than the major league minimum of $545,000 for the next three years.

He has been on a once-a-week pitching schedule and started on May 13 against the Twins in Anaheim. Ohtani gave up one run, three hits, walked two and struck out 11 in a 2-1 Angels victory. Ohtani did not get a decision that day.

Ohtani is 4-1 this season with a 3.10 earned-run average in nine starts. Ohtani, who hits lefthanded, has a .289 average with six home runs and 20 runs batted in in 34 games as a designated hitter.