Jake Cave is back with the Twins to give outfield a ‘different look’

The Twins on Sunday optioned outfielder Ryan LaMarre to Triple-A Rochester and said they’d make a corresponding move in time for Tuesday’s game. Manager Paul Molitor said the team was going to get a “different look out there” in the outfield.

Turns out that left-handed hitting Jake Cave is that different look.

The Twins on Tuesday recalled Cave from Triple-A Rochester, ahead of a series against the Chicago White Sox with 3 right-handed pitchers on the mound.

When Molitor said “different look” and didn’t announce the roster move, it led to some speculation that Byron Buxton would be the guy filling that spot. Buxton is on a rehab assignment in Triple-A Rochester, and recently hit a 3-run home run while tinkering with his swing in the minors.

It won’t be Buxton, though, at least not for now, that takes the roster spot. Cave has some speed and power, and the centerfielder hit .265/.349/.386 and 5 home runs in 249 plate appearances with the Red Wings.

For now it looks like Buxton’s rehab assignment will continue until the Twins decide that he’s ready to be back in the Majors — for good.