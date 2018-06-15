Joe Mauer is back with the Twins, plus an infielder that can move around

The Twins have activated Joe Mauer from the disabled list and he’ll be inserted into the lineup Friday night against the Indians.

It’s a lineup that is now without Miguel Sano for the immediate future, as the Twins sent waves through the baseball world Thursday with a demotion all the way to Class-A Fort Myers. Mauer has been out about a month with concussion-related issues, stemming from a dive for a foul ball in Anaheim in May.

Mauer is hitting .283/.404/.355 this year, and the Twins’ lineup sure could use the on-base threat right now. In addition to missing Mauer for a month and Sano for 24 games (and counting), the Twins are without their starting catcher for the year, their starting shortstop for at least 80 games, their starting center fielder, and one of their best hitters has yet to catch fire the way we’ve come to expect from Brian Dozier.

Things just haven’t seemed to go the Twins’ way this season.

In addition to the Mauer move, the Twins are calling up Taylor Motter, whom they claimed off waivers from the Mariners last month. Motter is a career .198/.269/.326 in parts of 3 seasons in the big leagues. He can play shortstop, second base and third base, so he’s likely in Minnesota to serve as necessary infield depth with no other backups on the roster.