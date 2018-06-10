Joe Mauer ready to begin rehab assignment after about 3 weeks on the DL

MINNEAPOLIS — Joe Mauer will head east to join the Rochester Red Wings, as the Twins’ first baseman begins a rehab assignment at Triple-A.

Twins manager Paul Molitor said that Mauer will DH on Tuesday and play first base Wednesday, if all goes according to plan.

Mauer is working his way back from concussion symptoms, and he’s been on the disabled list for about 3 weeks. He ran the bases and took pregame batting practice Sunday, with no apparent setbacks.

Mauer is hitting .283/.404/.355 for the season. Since he left the lineup, Logan Morrison has taken over primarily at first base, with Miguel Sano getting some looks at the position as well.

He dove for a ball in foul territory during the Twins’ trip to Anaheim in the middle of May. He played a few more games and then sat out for a couple days before he was placed on the 10-day disabled list officially on May 19, the week after the dive.

Three weeks and a day later, there have been some good health days and some setbacks for Mauer, physically, as the Twins’ first baseman progresses toward getting back on the field. Now we’ll see how he responds physically after playing a 9-inning game on consecutive days.