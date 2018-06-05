Logan Morrison held out of Twins’ doubleheader with ‘back issue’

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins earned the splitTuesday in a doubleheader with the Chicago White Sox, thanks to a dramatic win in game 1.

Unfortunately for Minnesota, the team couldn’t get through the day without another injury update to add to the pile.

Starting DH/first baseman Logan Morrison was on the shelf Tuesday with what manager Paul Molitor described as a back “issue.” Morrison was in the dugout and met with the training staff after the conclusion of the second game, but he was unavailable for a possible late-game pinch-hitting opportunity, Molitor said.

“He’s just having a little issue with his back,” Molitor said. “So we’re going to just have to monitor him and see what it turns into. I’m hoping it’s a short-term deal. He wasn’t available [Tuesday].”

Molitor said that he didn’t know specifically how Morrison hurt his back. Although the Twins’ manager mentioned that Morrison told him he’d felt a little stiff Sunday and just “didn’t have any improvement over the last couple days.”

Molitor said that he hopes this is a short-term injury. Still, when an injury lingers through an off day, it could be cause for concern. And while it’s certainly too early to sound the alarm, it does seem the Twins have gotten some awful bad luck with injuries and available this year.

They’re already without their starting catcher (knee surgery), first baseman (concussion), shortstop (drug suspension), centerfielder (broken toe) and now they could be without their DH/first baseman. Oh, and their starting third baseman missed 24 games with a hamstring strain.

Other than that, though, the Twins have been relatively healthy on the position player side of things this year.