Mining the Minors: Alex Kirilloff promoted after huge first half; Nick Gordon seeing more time at second

A first round pick in 2016, Alex Kirilloff was a bit of a forgotten man in 2017, after Tommy John surgery wiped out his season.

Prior to the surgery, Kirilloff had an impressive first year in the minors in rookie ball, slashing .306/.341/.454 for Elizabethton.

This season, though, he’s taken his game to a new level. In 281 plate appearances with Single-A Cedar Rapids, he hit a blistering .333/.391/.607 with 20 doubles, 5 triples and 13 home runs. That performance earned him a trip to the Midwest League All-Star Game, a move up MLB.com’s prospect rankings, and a promotion to High-A Fort Myers. In his second game with the Miracle on Friday, he went 4-for-6 with a double and 5 RBI, and followed it up with a 3-for-5 game Saturday.

MLB.com now lists Kirilloff as the No. 3 prospect in the Twins organization—behind Royce Lewis and Nick Gordon—and the No. 71 overall prospect in baseball. He’s moving quickly up the rankings, and the minor leagues, due to his bat. Defensively, he’s thought to have sufficient arm strength even after the surgery, and is said to be improving his route efficiency.

Kirilloff is right on track as he aims to hit his way to the big leagues. The 20-year-old is now in Fort Myers, where he may have started this season had he not missed a year. If he continues his success there, it’s not unreasonable to think he could begin next season in Double-A Chattanooga, with a potential arrival in Minnesota at the start of 2020.

Nick Gordon

Gordon’s gone through a mini-slump following a hot start in Triple-A. He’s now slashing .264/.286/.372 in 32 games for the Red Wings.

It’s not overly-surprising the 22-year-old would have some growing pains in his first stint in Triple-A as one of the youngest position players in the league. Nor is it particularly concerning. Gordon has a lengthy minor league track record of hitting for average, and increasingly, power, and I’d expect that to continue in Rochester.

One trend that is interesting about his time in Triple-A is the increase in starts at second base. After starting just six of forty-two games at second in Double-A, he’s started eight of thirty-one there so far in Triple-A. That suggests two things, in my view. First, the Twins are still intent on trying to make him a shortstop, given the majority of his time is still spent there. Second, they’re grooming him to be Brian Dozier’s replacement at second as a fallback plan, if they determine he’s not cut out to be a full-time shortstop.

Dozier’s a prime candidate to be traded at the deadline, opening up a spot for Gordon to get his first taste of the big leagues later this summer. That wouldn’t preclude him from eventually moving back to short, but it would give Gordon and Jorge Polanco the chance to develop in the big leagues together over the season’s final two months.

Stephen Gonsalves

Gonsalves rebounded from three mediocre outings in a row with a couple of good ones. In his last two starts, he’s thrown 10.2 scoreless innings, giving up three hits and eight walks while striking out six. On the season, he has a 4.56 ERA in ten starts at Rochester.

Walks have held Gonsalves back this year. Throughout his career, he’s been fairly stingy in issuing free passes, but that hasn’t been the case so far this season. In 47.1 innings in Rochester, he’s issued 33 walks. His 16% walk rate in Triple-A is very high, and his 13.2% walk rate in Double-A earlier this year is also significantly above his career average. Gonsalves’ strikeout rate and home run rate are about what they were last year, and a couple of clunkers have skewed his overall numbers a bit; in nine of his fourteen starts across Double-A and Triple-A, he’s given up zero or one earned run.

If walks were a consistent issue throughout his minor league career, it’d be more of a concern. It’s certainly worth monitoring, but his track record suggests they should go down. Once that happens, the rest of his numbers point to a return to the dominant pitcher he’s been throughout his time in the organization.

Zack Littell

Littell had perhaps his best start of the year Thursday against Syracuse. In 6.2 scoreless innings, he allowed just four hits and one walk, while striking out six. On the season, he has a 3.05 ERA since his promotion to Triple-A, with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate.

The numbers haven’t been as impressive this year as last, but the 22-year-old is still performing well as one of the youngest starters in the International League. Like Gonsalves, the walk rate is a bit elevated this year, though not by a huge margin. The guess here is we’ll see Littell make more starts for the big club towards the end of the season.

LaMonte Wade

Wade has a really interesting batting line in his 14 games with Rochester. He’s currently hitting .195/.400/.244 through play Saturday. The average is down (in a very small sample size) and he hasn’t shown much power yet, but like always, he’s drawing a huge number of walks while very rarely striking out.

Wade’s a .293 career hitter in the minors, and he showed more power in Chattanooga this year than in the past—belting seven home runs in 201 plate appearances. By the end of the year, I’d be surprised if his slash line isn’t close to his career averages.

There’s a lot to like about the 24-year-old, and it wouldn’t be shocking if Twins fans get to witness his advanced approach at the plate at Target Field in September.