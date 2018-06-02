Mining the Minors: Brent Rooker heating up; Adalberto Mejia returns

Brent Rooker just keeps hitting.

Rooker, drafted by the Twins with the No. 35 overall pick in last year’s draft, has been fast-tracked through the system due to his powerful bat and track record of success in college and the low-minors. In his redshirt junior season at Mississippi State, he had an incredible 1.305 OPS, slashing .387/.495/.810 in the best college baseball conference in the country.

After starting his professional career in rookie ball, Rooker was quickly moved up to High-A Fort Myers last season, where he put together an impressive 40-game stretch in which he hit .280/.364/.552. That performance earned him another promotion, to Double-A Chattanooga, to begin this season.

So far this year, Rooker’s slashing .249/.289/.431 with seven home runs, eleven doubles, and two triples. His numbers have steadily risen since the calendar turned to May. Since May 1, he’s hitting .248/.300/.486, including six extra base hits in his last eight games.

The Twins are hoping Rooker will progress similarly to two other SEC products, Andrew Benintendi and Alex Bregman. Like Rooker, both Benintendi and Bregman were first round picks after banner years in the SEC, and moved quickly through their respective minor league organizations, surfacing in the big leagues a little over a year after they were drafted. Between the three, Rooker actually had the most impressive offensive season in his final year of college ball.

Rooker’s two main positions are left field and first base. While the Twins are set at corner outfield, there could be an opening at first base/DH as soon as next year, depending on what happens with Joe Mauer. After his latest bout with concussions, Mauer’s future with the team is perhaps as much in doubt as it’s ever been. If he doesn’t return next season, Rooker could share 1B/DH duties with Miguel Sano, if Sano doesn’t stick at third.

All that assumes, of course, that he continues to hit. So far, so good, for Baseball America’s No. 94 overall prospect.

Adalberto Mejia

It’s been a strange start to the season for Mejia, who’s become a bit of an afterthought after making 21 starts for the Twins last season. The prevailing thought at the end of 2017 was that Mejia would be a prime candidate for the No. 5 rotation spot, but the acquisitions of Jake Odorizzi and Lance Lynn pushed him down in the pecking order.

With Fernando Romero already in the big leagues, Aaron Slegers coming up for long relief appearances, and Stephen Gonsalves and Zack Littell knocking on the door, Mejia is going to have to pitch his way back to the big leagues.

After a blister issue cost him nearly a month, Mejia’s now back in Rochester’s rotation. He turned in his best start of the year Friday, giving up one earned run over six innings, while striking out four.

Mejia pitched fairly well last year for the Twins in his rookie year, but walks and high pitch counts caused him to rarely go deep into games. He made it through six innings in just four of his 21 starts, and had a walk rate near 10%. So far this season in Rochester, his walk rate remains somewhat elevated (9.5%).

If he can decrease the walks and consistently pitch deeper into games, he remains an option for the Twins down the road as a back-of-the-rotation starter. Barring injuries, though, it’s unlikely we’ll see him in Minnesota soon.

Chris Carter

The Twins traded for Carter—who hit 41 home runs for the Brewers two years ago—shortly after Joe Mauer went on the D.L., perhaps as insurance at first base/DH if Mauer’s out for an extended period. In eight games at Rochester, he has two home runs, after hitting 13 for Triple-A Salt Lake City prior to the trade.

Although the Twins’ offense has looked better the past two games, Carter remains a strong option for a bench that has very little power. Currently, Gregorio Petit, Ryan LaMarre, and Ehire Adrianza are Paul Molitor’s best pinch-hitting options when Robbie Grossman’s in the starting lineup. Carter would be an offensive upgrade over those three, and has the ability to change the game with one swing.

His offensive profile is very similar to Kennys Vargas and Miguel Sano. He’s a “three true outcomes” hitter, meaning a high percentage of his plate appearances end in a walk, strikeout, or home run. In his big league career, he’s struck out in exactly one third of his plate appearances. Carter is who he is, and his lack of major league opportunities this year, despite the huge home run totals, says a lot about how the league views his offensive repertoire. There’s value, though, in having a bench bat that can hit one out of the ballpark at any time, and Carter would provide that.

Kennys Vargas

The acquisition of Carter probably says a lot about how the Twins view Vargas, who was DFA’d in spring training and is no longer on the 40-man roster. Over the past four years, Vargas has served as a power threat off the bench, but was never able to stick with the Twins. This season in Rochester, he’s slashing .226/.309/.369 with seven home runs. After a very slow start, he’s hit five home runs in his past ten games.

The signing of Logan Morrison blocked Vargas, and he openly talked about finding other opportunities, either in the big leagues or overseas, late in the spring and earlier this season. With Carter now in the organization as well, Vargas will likely have to hit well for an extended stretch to get another shot in Minnesota.

Zack Granite

Granite had a fantastic year last season, slashing .338/.392/.475 with 15 stolen bases at Triple-A Rochester. That performance earned him a couple of call-ups to the Twins, where he was a valuable fourth outfielder in the second half of the season.

Granite’s an intriguing player because of his speed and defensive ability. He plays all three outfield positions well, and can serve as a pinch-runner/defensive replacement late in games. He doesn’t hit for much power, but has shown the ability to hit for a fairly high average throughout the minor leagues.

A strong candidate to make the team out of spring training, he suffered a shoulder injury late in spring that may have contributed to Ryan LaMarre winning the fifth outfielder spot. That injury also caused Granite to miss significant time at the start of the season with Rochester. He’s struggled a bit offensively since returning, and is currently slashing .206/.292/.224.

Ryan LaMarre, Jake Cave and Granite are all viable choices for the Twins as outfield bench options. Granite is probably the best defender of the three, while Cave might have the best bat long-term. LaMarre, though, has earned his spot on the 25-man roster by hitting well in spring training, the big leagues, and in two brief stints with Rochester. Once Granite’s bat gets going, he’ll likely see big league time at some point this summer as well.