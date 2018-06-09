Mining the Minors: Should Nick Gordon be in the big leagues?

It’s time to see what Nick Gordon can do.

Gordon, the Twins’ No. 4 prospect and a consensus top 100 overall prospect, hasn’t missed a beat since his promotion to Triple-A. After hitting .333/.381/.525 in 42 games with Chattanooga, he’s slashing .338/.358/.477 in 17 games with Rochester through play Thursday. He’s hitting for power (five home runs, five triples, 15 doubles), and his strikeout rate is down. He’s not walking much, but the offensive production is better than it’s ever been.

It’s hard to argue the bat wouldn’t play in the big leagues, and Twins GM Thad Levine said last month, before the promotion to Rochester, that he believed Gordon’s bat was borderline MLB-ready. In that same interview, Levine said the Twins want him to continue to develop his glove.

As has been discussed extensively in this space and many others, the glove remains a work in progress, and Gordon’s final defensive position is up for debate. If he can’t stick at shortstop, he’s the logical replacement for Brian Dozier at second base, either after the trade deadline or next year.

He’d have much more value, of course, if he could stick defensively at shortstop, and the Twins seem intent on continuing to develop him at that position. He’s played sporadically at second base (8 games) this season, but spent the majority of his defensive innings at shortstop.

Why can’t that defensive development continue in the big leagues?

The Twins have had a hole at shortstop most of the season. With Jorge Polanco’s suspension and Miguel Sano’s injury and struggles, Ehire Adrianza has been given regular time, with Gregorio Petit filling in occasionally. Adrianza’s a nice bench player, but hasn’t really made a convincing case that he should be an everyday player. His .670 OPS is okay for a shortstop, but his defense has been shaky at times, and his baserunning, if we’re being honest, has been bad.

Having Gordon start the season in the big leagues would have been premature, even with Polanco’s suspension. But the Twins have now spent the first two-and-a-half months of the season getting sub-par production at a key spot, and are looking at another month before Polanco comes back. Gordon’s earned his opportunity, and the chance to play every day is there. Let’s see what he’s capable of in the big leagues.

LaMonte Wade

Like Gordon, LaMonte Wade appears ready for the next level.

Wade’s now spent a year and a half in Double-A, and hit the entire time. After slashing .292/.397/.408 in 117 games last year, he’s hitting .293/.388/.437 this year. He already has seven home runs this season, matching last year’s total. Power was the one tool he hadn’t shown much of prior to this year, but that appears to be coming along nicely. The rest of his game—phenomenal plate discipline, high average, very low strikeouts—is in line with his career averages.

At 24, Wade isn’t young for a prospect. He’s the same age as Byron Buxton, and just eleven months younger than Max Kepler. He has three years of college ball under his belt, and shown an advanced approach at the plate in his four years in the Twins’ system. I’m not sure there’s much left for him to prove in Double-A.

Wade’s a strong candidate to be the heir apparent to Robbie Grossman as the Twins’ fourth outfielder, if Minnesota decides to part ways with Grossman before next season. He can play all three outfield spots, and be used as a pinch hitter late in games. He’ll have some competition for that spot—Zack Granite and Jake Cave are similar players—but Wade’s consistently outstanding ability to get on base might make him the most intriguing of the three. For now, it makes sense for him to join Granite and Cave in Rochester’s outfield.

Stephen Gonsalves

Gonsalves has been a bit up and down since joining Rochester’s rotation at the end of April. In 32.2 innings (7 starts), he has a 4.13 ERA, 27.1% strikeout rate, and 14.3% walk rate.

Outside of his last start, in which he gave up three earned runs in 5.2 innings, Gonsalves has either been dominant or sub-par. In his four dominant starts, he pitched 24.2 innings and given up just one earned run, while striking out 30. In his two sub-par starts, he gave up 11 earned runs in 2.1 innings, with just two strikeouts.

In both of those starts, Gonsalves struggled with walks. Among the 20 batters faced in those games, he walked six. So far this season, his walk rate is elevated from years past. Across Double-A and Triple-A, he has a 13.9% walk rate, which is very high. Last season, his walk rate was less than half that, at 6.8%.

Gonsalves’ strikeout rate continues to be strong, and he hasn’t given up an inordinate amount of home runs, suggesting a lack of control has held him back a bit through the first part of the season. That may have been part of the reason the Twins opted to give a spot start in Tuesday’s double-header to Zack Littell, rather than Gonsalves.

Zack Littell

Twins fans got their first look at Littell Tuesday, and obviously it didn’t go well. Littell gave up six earned runs in three innings, with four walks and one strikeout against the White Sox.

There was some criticism of Littell, and the Twins’ decision to bring him up, among fans and media following the game. Frankly, I think that’s unfair. Or more accurately, it’s unfair to judge any pitcher based on their major league debut.

Littell said after the game that the adrenaline and anxiety of the moment was something he was trying to deal with all game. The fact that his fastball touched 95 in the first inning (it normally sits around 91) and that he walked four (he has a very low career walk rate) suggests it impacted his pitching. His debut was similar to Trevor May’s in 2014. In that game, May walked seven hitters in two innings before being pulled.

Obviously, Littell is going to have to be able to control his nerves better the next time around, and the guess here is he’ll be able to do that. He’s a command and control pitcher, and he had neither on Tuesday. But he remains an intriguing prospect who’s put up great minor league numbers at a young age. Let’s give the 22-year-old more than three big league innings to prove he can have success at that level.

Tyler Jay

Jay’s up to 24.2 innings on the season for Double-A Chattanooga. He has a 2.19 ERA, 20.8% strikeout rate and 9.4% walk rate.

The organization’s kept Jay on a pretty regimented schedule thus far. He’s yet to pitch on back-to-back days, but has pitched more than one inning in 12 of his 14 appearances. Jay may still be in the process of building up arm strength after spending most of April on the D.L., and thus they want to bring him along in a relatively controlled way.

As far as his numbers, the strikeout rate is a bit low for what the Twins hope Jay will become. With a plus fastball and slider coming out of college, Jay drew some Andrew Miller comparisons when he was selected with the sixth overall pick. Miller’s arguably the best reliever in the game, so that’s probably not fair, but ideally Jay would have a strikeout rate in the high 20s or low 30s at Double-A. After having essentially all of last season wiped out by injuries, it’s probably still too early in the year to accurately assess where he’s at, and what he could become, right now. The talent is certainly there for him to be an effective big league reliever.