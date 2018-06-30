Notes from Wrigley: Mauer’s power surge, Mejia’s start, Falvey on Gonsalves

Chicago–Joe Mauer doesn’t seem to mind the heat.

With the temperature pushing 100 degrees at Wrigley Field this weekend, Mauer’s putting together his best series of the year. In Friday’s 10-6 loss, Mauer went 3-for-5, hitting a 3-run home run in the second, and adding a 2-run double in the fourth. On Saturday, Mauer hit a bases clearing double to give the Twins another early lead.

The power surge is coming at an interesting time for the Twins legend. He’d struggled since returning from his latest bout of concussion symptoms, hitting just .154/.209/.205 prior to Friday’s breakout. If he’s able to go on a hot streak now, though, he could be a trade chip for the Twins at the July 31 trade deadline.

Any trade involving Mauer would have to be approved by the player. He has a full no-trade clause, and may have no interest in leaving his home state. It would be a fascinating story if he wanted to go ring-hunting, though. He’s certainly earned the right to do so, and with his contract coming to an end, this would be the time to make a move.

Mauer deserves to be in Cooperstown. The numbers he put up as a catcher are among the best the game’s seen. Most view him as a borderline candidate, however, and his lack of postseason success surely plays into that. Not only has he never won a playoff series, he’s never won a single playoff game. In his career, he’s 0-10 in October, and has just one extra base hit in 44 career postseason plate appearances (Phil Cuzzi robbed him of one). Joining a team with postseason hopes, and perhaps finally getting a signature playoff moment, could be the boost Mauer needs in the minds of voters. His play over the next month, and how that could impact both contending teams’ interest in acquiring him and his own in leaving, will be a storyline worth monitoring in July.

Mejia’s return

Adalberto Mejia returned to the big leagues Saturday, giving up 4 earnedruns in 4 innings in the Twins’ wild 14-9 loss to Chicago.

Mejia was a contender to be in the 2018 opening day rotation at the end of last season, after posting a 4.50 ERA in 21 starts. When the Twins signed Jake Odorizzi and Lance Lynn in the offseason, though, Mejia was pushed down the depth chart, and a blister issue that caused him to miss a month in the minors this season moved him back further. Mejia pitched well in Rochester prior to his call-up, and Twins CBO Derek Falvey made it clear he’s someone who they feel can contribute in the big leagues.

“[He’s] throwing the ball really well,” said Falvey on Friday. “He had good command of his fastball. His secondary stuff has been crisp. We think he can help us up here.”

Saturday probably wasn’t a spot start, despite the rocky outing. He’ll likely get a few more starts while Fernando Romero works on fastball command in Rochester, and if the Twins move Lynn and Ervin Santana at the deadline, the opportunity will be there for Mejia to remain with the big club through the rest of the season.

Now in his age-25 season and with significant Triple-A time under his belt, Mejia still needs to prove he deserves a spot in the rotation. He’s one of a group of young starters—Romero, Stephen Gonsalves and Zack Littell are others—at the upper levels of the organization trying to show they belong in the big leagues. The guess here is all those pitchers will get auditions at Target Field in the second half of the season. Speaking of Gonsalves…

Falvey on Gonsalves

The Twins’ No. 4 prospect has had an uncharacteristic season so far in Rochester. In 52.1 innings, he has a 4.10 ERA, with 54 strikeouts and 38 walks. Gonsalves hasn’t really had command issues in his career prior to this year, which is what makes his very high walk rate a bit perplexing.

“Stephen’s had a little bit of an up and down year,” said Falvey. “Command numbers have been a little bit of a concern. Fastball command [in particular]. There’s some growing pains he’s going through.”

Gonsalves started the season back at Double-A Chattanooga, despite finishing last season in Rochester. Falvey said part of the rationale for that move was a decrease in velocity in the spring, but that he’s now healthy. Gonsalves said last month that his velocity was back to where it was in 2017.

Given his track record, there’s reason to believe the walks are an outlier rather than a serious concern. Nevertheless, it’s something to watch through the summer as he continues to work his way to the big leagues.