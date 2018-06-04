One year later, selection of Royce Lewis continues to look like a good pick for the Twins

The Twins got some criticism on draft night last year for their selection of shortstop Royce Lewis with the first overall pick in the draft.

They had a new baseball boss, Derek Falvey, and a new guy running the draft in Sean Johnson. And who could forget the most hyped high school prospect of that class, Hunter Greene? Many fans wanted the prep shortstop with a big fastball, and part of the reason was that no other player had the level of media coverage. Especially not Royce Lewis.

Fast-forward a year, to draft night 2018, and the Twins no longer need to pick at the top of the draft. Lewis is a year into his pro career and making the Twins look smart for picking the affable young leader with a good bat and lofty goals.

How is the Lewis selection looking today? Here’s a look at the 5 or 6 players who likely were considered at 1-1 last year. In short: One year after the 2017 draft, the Lewis selection continues to look like a good pick for the Twins.

1. Royce Lewis, high school shortstop, Twins.

As a high schooler in California, Lewis didn’t get nearly the pub that Greene had. Some evaluators wondered if he’d eventually end up in centerfield, even though the Twins have said that they think he’ll stick at shortstop. So far in his pro career, Lewis certainly has the look of a guy who was picked first overall. You expect those players to be standout prospects and eventually impact players in the big leagues. Often the question revolves around “when” they’ll reach the big leagues and not “if” they’ll make it.

Lewis is playing for Cedar Rapids in the Midwest League (full season A-ball), and it’s going pretty well. He’s hitting .297/.344/.413 with 11 doubles and 3 homers, and he’s stolen 15 bases in 16 tries. The guess here is that Lewis will play in the all-star game in that league before the Twins entertain the idea of moving him to high-A in the Florida State League. He turns 19 on Tuesday, so time certainly is still on his side to rise up through the ranks and eventually arrive at Target Field. Depending on how he handles the next two levels, that promotion might not be as far away as we would have thought at this time last year.

Note: Drafting and signing Lewis for about a half-million bucks cheaper than the Red signed Greene — in addition to the way the Twins handled their first few picks overall — freed up Minnesota’s decision makers to get aggressive and sign a prep pitcher that they liked, Blayne Enlow, for way above the recommended slot value.

2. Hunter Greene, high school pitcher/shortstop, Reds.

Greene was touted for his 100 mph fastball before the draft, and Sports Illustrated drove the hype train with a big feature on “Baseball’s LeBron or the new Babe.”

It wasn’t Greene’s fault that those comparisons got thrown around on a magazine headline, but in the first year of his pro career it looks right now like both comparisons were a stretch. In 10 starts this year in the Midwest League, Greene has a 6.32 ERA and a 44:15 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 31 1/3 innings. Last year as a hitter was 7-for-30 in limited reps with two doubles and a triple. Maybe there’s a two-way star in there — the next Shohei Ohtani? — but for now it looks like his best shot to be an impact Major League is on the mound.

3. MacKenzie Gore, high school left-handed pitcher, Padres.

Gore was a high school lefty that had a lot of fans in draft rooms around the country. He’s also pitching in the Midwest League but he’s only made three starts this year — 9 earned runs in 8 innings — reportedly because of problems with blisters.

4. Brendan McKay, college first baseman/pitcher, Rays.

McKay was tabbed to be Shohei Ohtani before Ohtani was Ohtani.

McKay started in earnest the conversation about the viability of two-way players making their way to the Majors. Ohtani is about 6 months older than McKay and the latter is playing ball in the Florida State League. McKay, a product of Louisville, was promoted in mid-May to high-A, and in 10 games at that level he’s hitting .200/.364/.257. It seems there’s now an open question about whether McKay will be the kind of offensive threat that changes games on the mound and at the plate. There are relatively fewer questions, though, about whether he’ll make it as a pitcher. Between the two full-season levels this year, McKay is carrying a 1.51 ERA and extraordinary 59:3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 41 2/3 innings.

To date, McKay and Lewis look like the two best minor leaguers from the top of the 2017 draft class.

5. Kyle Wright, college pitcher, Braves.

Wright opened the season at Double-A for the Braves, and there’s some good news and bad news. On the bright side, he’s advanced farther than any of the four players drafted ahead of him, since he was a college guy and only focusing on one side of the game. He’s got a 4.37 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings in the Southern League at 22 years old. But on the downside, Wright has walked 25 hitters in those innings, and that rate probably will have to improve for him to be a real impact pitcher as he climbs the ladder to the Major Leagues.