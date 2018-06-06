The opt-out date that could turn out to matter for the Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins recently signed free agent catcher Cameron Rupp to a minor league deal. That deal included a July 15 opt-out date, according to Darren Wolfson, a regular contributor at 1500ESPN.

That’s important because the Twins will be without starting catcher Jason Castro for the rest of the 2018 season. And right now their catching looks like it could use a boost.

To date, Twins catchers have combined to hit .183/.258/.294. That’s a .246 Weighted On-Based Average. That’s well below the league norm for the position, and in fact, only one American League team has gotten worse offensive production from their catchers than the Twins. (Yes, some of that is Castro’s batting line dragging down the average, but so far Mitch Garver and Bobby Wilson aren’t hitting much, either.)

Veteran backup Bobby Wilson has been lauded for his development in the areas of leadership and game calling. The Twins liked Garver so much as a hitter in the minor leagues that they moved him around positions to add flexibility in the corner outfield and at first base.

This is not a personal attack. It’s just that what the Twins have gotten out of their catchers so far this year hasn’t been good enough. And now the burden must be on the front office to improve the situation.

That’s where Rupp comes in. In 2016 and 2017 combined, Rupp hit .237/.301/.434 with 30 home runs in 750 plate appearances with the Phillies. They gave him a raise in arbitration this winter, only to cut him in the final days of spring training. He latched on with the Rangers, where he reported to Triple-A and hit a strong .274/.346/.540 before opting out of his minor league deal and signing with the Twins as a free agent.

I don’t know enough about Rupp’s defensive side — the name of the game for catchers, in my opinion — to make any definitive claims there. The guess from this corner is that he must not be very good in that aspect, or else he wouldn’t have had to fight to make a club and later earn a promotion. Not with a reasonable batting line in a league that always seems to need more catching.

Now, that July 15 opt-out could come into play because the Twins basically have 5 weeks to decide if Rupp would improve their club at the position.

If not, I think the Twins will either have to get more out of the Garver-Wilson tandem, or they’ll have to explore trade options elsewhere. With a lineup that’s currently missing its starting centerfielder, first baseman, DH and shortstop, the Twins ought to fight for everything they can get behind the plate.