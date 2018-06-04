Pitching prospect Zack Littell will reportedly make his MLB debut Tuesday

The Twins are calling up pitching prospect Zack Littell to start one game of Tuesday’s doubleheader against Chicago, according to 1500 ESPN’s Darren Wolfson.

Look for Zack Littell to make his MLB debut and start one of the #MnTwins doubleheader games on Tuesday vs. the White Sox, I’m told. I love that his family and friends have enough advance notice to get here to town. Twins acquired him in the Jaime Garcia trade w/ NYY last summer. pic.twitter.com/xIFhpXmKND — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) June 3, 2018

Littell has put up great numbers in the minor leagues, rising quickly through three different organizations. Originally drafted by Seattle, Littell was traded to the Yankees prior to the 2017 season. At last year’s trade deadline, he was traded to the Twins in the Jaime Garcia deal.

Littell was extremely impressive last year, in his age-21 season. Splitting his time between High-A and Double-A, he had a 2.12 ERA, 22.5% strikeout rate, and very low 6.5% walk rate. Littell’s 2017 campaign compared favorably to the numbers put up by top prospects Fernando Romero and Stephen Gonsalves.

This season, Littell has a combined 4.06 ERA across Double-A and Triple-A. His peripheral numbers, however, suggest he’s pitched much better than his ERA would indicate. He has a 3.35 FIP, 28.8% strikeout rate and 7.0% walk rate.

Littell doesn’t have high-end velocity—his fastball maxes out in the low-90s—but he combines a four-pitch mix with good command and a high groundball rate, and has shown an ability to pitch deep into games.

“I realized pretty quickly once I got into pro ball I wasn’t going to be a power guy, I was going to have to rely on command,” he said last season. “If you look at the velos they’re all very average. I try to get as many groundballs as I can, let my 2-seamer and my slider work. I’m looking to get the batter out in three or less pitches, whether it’s a groundball or strikeout.”

Littell will be the extra man for Tuesday’s double-header, which means he’ll be sent down immediately after the game. Nevertheless, Twins fans will get their first glimpse at one of the top pitching prospects in an organization that suddenly seems flush with young, talented starting pitchers.