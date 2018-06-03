Postgame notes: Rosario’s massive day, baserunning issues, bullpen usage, and a huge series win

Eddie Rosario is becoming a star.

The game he had Sunday against Cleveland was one of the most impressive in franchise history.

In the first inning, he deposited a down-and-away fastball from Cleveland starter Mike Clevinger into the left field bleachers. The pitch was off the plate, but as he’s done all season, Rosario showed tremendous opposite field power, and a rare ability to consistently put the barrel on balls well out of the zone. To my untrained eye, his hands are as good as anyone in the league.

In the seventh, he hit a Tyler Olson breaking ball—again well off the plate, but this time down and in—over the high right field wall to give the Twins the lead, after Brian Dozier tied it with his first Target Field home run of the season one batter earlier.

Then came the grand finale, a two-run blast to center off Cleveland closer Cody Allen. Allen’s fastball was located perfectly, on the outer edge of the zone, but location seems to make no difference to Rosario right now.

He’s carrying the Twins at the moment, and will surely represent them in the All-Star game in July.

Gibson shines again

Lost in the Rosario madness and late lead-changes was another strong start from Kyle Gibson. Gibson went 5.2 innings against a good Cleveland lineup, giving up two runs on two hits while striking out seven. One of the runs charged to Gibson came after he exited, when Ryan Pressly gave up a 3-run home run to Edwin Encarnacion.

Gibson’s been arguably the Twins’ best starting pitcher this season. His ERA is down to 3.54, he’s getting deeper into games, and averaging more than a strikeout an inning. The strikeouts are way up for Gibson this year, in part because of what’s become a devastating slider, and an increased willingness to attack the zone.

Gibson spoke earlier this year about needing to trust his fastball, rather than nibbling around the zone as he’s done in the past. The former first round pick has clearly figured some things out in his age-30 season, and it’s paying big dividends for the Twins.

Bullpen usage

Ryan Pressly and Addison Reed have both been outstanding this season, but both had a rough day Sunday. Pressly came in in the sixth and walked Jose Ramirez on four pitches, before giving up the home run to Encarnacion. Reed allowed a game-tying home run to Michael Brantley in the eighth—the third straight appearance in which he’s allowed a run.

Pressly and Reed are two critical members of the ‘pen, and it’s fair to wonder whether they’re being asked to do a little too much right now. Going into play Sunday, Pressly ranked third in the American League in relief appearances, while Reed was tied for 14. It’s hard to say definitively whether their heavy usage contributed to the struggles Sunday, but it’s something to monitor moving forward. Molitor may have to entrust Matt Magill (1.53 ERA) and Trevor Hildenberger (2.79 ERA), among others, to get outs in high-leverage situations a bit more often, in order to keep Pressly and Reed fresh through a long season.

Baserunning issues

The Twins lost a game in Anaheim back in May when Ehire Adrianza misread a Robbie Grossman double in the ninth inning and got thrown out at home, missing a golden opportunity to score the go-ahead run.

Adrianza’s had a few baserunning gaffes this season, but Molitor opted to use him as a pinch-runner in the eighth inning Sunday after Robbie Grossman hit a one-out single. As MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger noted, that was a strange decision given that Statcast data show Grossman is a considerably faster runner than Adrianza.

Also, don't get why Adrianza is used as a pinch-runner for Grossman. Grossman is faster by quite a bit: https://t.co/9Xz5CjHOg7 — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) June 3, 2018

After Ryan LaMarre hit a double down the third base line, third base coach Gene Glynn opted to send Adrianza home, who was trying to score from first on the play. Adrianza appeared to stumble a bit around third, and was thrown out easily.

It’s easy to second-guess after the fact, and questioning in-game decisions can be overdone and often unfair. That said, in my view there were two very questionable coaching decisions there—pinch running a demonstrably slower runner (Adrianza) for a faster runner (Grossman), and sending him home with one out on a play in which it sure looked like he would have been thrown out easily even without the stumble. Luckily for the Twins, Rosario’s heroics made up for the missed opportunity in the eighth.

Moving forward

Winning the last three games of the Indians series, after coming back from eight runs down only to lose 9-8 in Game 1, has a chance to be a huge momentum shift in a season that was threatening to spiral out of control. Despite being five games under .500, the Twins now find themselves just 3.5 games back of the Indians, with four games coming up against the lowly White Sox, beginning Tuesday at Target Field.

A series loss to the Indians would have meant an awfully big hole to climb out of for the Twins, who need to be in contention by the July 31 trade deadline, or risk losing some of their key pieces. While there’s still plenty of work left to do, this weekend was a big step in the right direction for Minnesota.