Rosario plays hero, hits 3 HR in series clincher vs. Cleveland

The Minnesota Twins played the biggest series of the season without their starting center fielder or first baseman and came away with three wins in four games in part because of a monster game on Sunday by outfielder Eddie Rosario.

The Twins improved to 25-30 on the year with their walkoff 7-5 win at Target Field on Rosario’s third home run of the day. They now sit just 3.5 games behind the Indians for first place in the Central Division.

Rosario bookended the game with home runs, opening Sunday afternoon’s contest with an opposite field slam off Cleveland start Mike Clevinger. The Twins went up 3-0 in the first two innings as Eduardo Escobar and Brian Dozier added RBI hits.

The Indians bounced back on the strength of two moonshot home runs by Edwin Encarnacion. His second bomb put Cleveland ahead 4-3 in the sixth. Encarnacion’s go-ahead homer off Ryan Pressly ruined Kyle Gibson’s chances at earning a win. Gibson allowed two earned runs through 5.2 innings.

Dozier stepped up to tie the game with a home run in the bottom of the seventh, but Indians outfielder Michael Brantley returned the favor in the top of the eighth.

After Fernando Rodney held Cleveland’s lineup down in the top of the ninth and then Rosario sent a high flyball walkoff home run into the stands off Indians closer Cody Allen.

Rosario is now up to 13 home runs on the year to lead the team.

The Twins scored 29 runs in their four game series with Cleveland. Now they will match up against the Chicago White Sox for a four-game set at Target Field.