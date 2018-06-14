LISTEN NOW

Shocker: Twins demote Miguel Sano to Single-A Fort Myers

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore June 14, 2018 3:35 pm

The Twins apparently had seen enough of Miguel Sano in the middle of their lineup. Twins manager Paul Molitor had moved Sano down in the lineup over the weekend, and now the team has optioned Sano to Single-A Fort Myers.

It’s a surprising move to option a former all-star all the way to one of the lowest levels of the minors. Perhaps the Twins wanted Sano to work out and play near their strong facilities in southwest Florida. And sending Sano to a league where he’ll be one of the oldest and clearly the most talented player in a lineup could help him to work on things on a more elemental level, as opposed to the challenge of trying to adjust and recognize pitches against the best in the world.

Sano is hitting .203/.270/.405 this year, with 7 home runs and a 40.5% strikeout rate.

Bonus coverage:

-Earlier this week we talked about the long-term problems for the Twins if Sano does not become the star we all assumed that he would become. You can hear that conversation here:

-Is Sano running out of time to become a star?

Is Miguel Sano ‘running out of time’ to become a star?

 

