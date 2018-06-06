A sloppy game the Twins deserved to lose: ‘That’s just not good baseball’

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins played a sloppy game Wednesday and lost. In the mind of the team’s manager shortly after the 5-2 loss had ended, the diagnosis was pretty simple.

“They outplayed us,” Paul Molitor said.

The White Sox were not flawless Tuesday. The Twins were a very far cry from flawless. The Twins fell to 6 games below .500 with the loss. And they certainly didn’t look like a team that knew it needed to gain ground in the standings against a bad White Sox team starting Hector Santiago on the mound. Chicago, by the way, took advantage of the Twins’ lapses and improved to 20-39 with the win.

“I try to be positive most times but that’s just not good baseball,” Molitor said.

“They’ve outplayed us. They’ve run aggressively, they’ve made more plays defensively. We had one good inning — in the first game [Tuesday],” Molitor said.

One good inning out of 27 won’t get the job done. Not for a Twins team that has plenty to overcome in the standings if they want another crack at meaningful October baseball.

Here’s a quick and non-exhaustive list of what went wrong for the Twins:

–A play that should be made

In the 6th inning Jake Odorizzi got Jose Abreu to ground a ball to shortstop in a double play situation. Abreu was in an 0-2 count and he made relatively weak contact on the grounder. Odorizzi was not the only person in the stadium thinking “double play” when he hit it.

“The ball gets hit on the ground and I automatically thought it was a double play,” Odorizzi said. “I mean, it’s a soft-hit ball right towards the shortstop and we were shifted in the hole. So in that situation right there that has to be a double play.

“You make the pitch — it changes everything from that point on, obviously. … That really can’t happen in that situation; we have to be able to turn a double play when we have a double play situation,” he said.

The official scorer ruled it a base hit. From my perspective, it’s a play that you expect a big league shortstop to make. At least get one out. Instead, all runners were safe, the Twins went to the bullpen and 4 runs score in the inning.

“I’m not sure about a double play,” Molitor said, “because of the lack of speed on the ball. But you would think he’d get an out on that ball. I don’t know if he peeked or if he wasn’t sure if he wanted to go to second or first. … Live, it looked like a ball that we should have got an out on. [Odorizzi] made a good pitch 0-2 and [Abreu] hit it off the end of the bat.”

There’s no need to go to deep on the ball the Eddie Rosario dropped on the warning track — only because Chicago didn’t score any runs in the 8th inning. So it turns out it was harmless compared with some of the team’s other shortcomings Tuesday.

–A passed ball/wild pitch.

The first run of that back-breaker 6th inning scored when Ryan Pressly uncorked a wild pitch. It looked to me like a ball you’d like your catcher to block, rather than let it get all the way to the backstop and usher a run across the plate.

–Watch him run.

Later, Tim Anderson stole third base on Pressly and Garver on a ball in the dirt.

As Molitor pointed out, “we let a guy steal third who has led their team in stolen base attempts the last two years.”

Anderson scored on a suicide squeeze attempt, on which fill-in first baseman Miguel Sano only barely made the out at first base.

–The Twins should have scored more runs.

We’ll leave aside picking apart individual offensive performances — although Miguel Sano’s day at the plate really stood out Tuesday.

In the second inning, Mitch Garver didn’t score from second base on a double — on a ball hit over everybody’s head with nobody out.

“Not a good read,” Molitor said. “Second day in a row that we didn’t score on a double from second base. … Those are huge runs early. Chance maybe to knock a pitcher out of the game, all those type of things.”

Then Garver got caught too far off the third base bag on a ground ball to the pitcher. Hector Santiago gloved it, looked Garver back to the base, and launched a rundown that would cut down Garver on the base paths before he could get to home plate.

—

This collection of errors led to a game against the White Sox that, frankly, the Twins deserved to lose.

It comes less than a week after the Twins met as a team to discuss being better at the little things in a game. Little things turn into big things. And over the course of a season the difference between executing and not executing amounts to a lot of runs and real wins and losses.

“You don’t wave a magic wand,” Molitor said, when asked about the meeting. “I think you bring attention to those things in hopes that the focus picks up and guys understand their responsibilities in different areas of the game.

“You’d like to think you can do better in a lot of those things that caused us to lose that game tonight,” he said.