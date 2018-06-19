Once teased for having ‘no pop,’ could Eduardo Escobar really set a new doubles record?

MINNEAPOLIS –Three seasons ago, a few of his Twins teammates gathered around the portable protective cage and watched Eduardo Escobar hit batting-practice home runs, and the inevitable chorus of playful jeers would rain on him.

“No pop!” screamed one of the veteran leaders on the team — whether a ball landed on the warning track or 10 rows deep. Escobar wasn’t the only one who would get teased from time to time for having ‘no pop,’ but it seemed like a fitting taunt for a guy who stands 5-foot-10 and came to the Twins as a utility infielder.

Escobar’s career high in doubles is 35, which he hit in 2014. The next spring, a teammate was ribbing him because a number of those two-baggers were the kind that just squeaked by an infielder on the ground, or the type that caught a chalk line with a bloop over the infield’s head. The joke at the time was that, sure, 35 doubles is nice, but isn’t there a discount for “hustle doubles”?

But they say that when the end of the year rolls around, nobody asks how. They only ask how many.

This season Escobar will almost definitely break his own doubles record. (He’s 5 shy with only 94 games left to play.) And Escobar’s got a shot at a Twins record. He’s even on pace, as of this writing, to set a new MLB doubles record. He’s doing with more than just “hustle doubles” this time around. A good deal of those extra-base hits this season haven’t come cheap. The new Twins’ third baseman, who has taken over for Miguel Sano this year, is hitting .302/.353/.579 with 12 home runs.

The numbers are surprising, even to Escobar Believers. But the power has always been there, manager Paul Molitor said. It’s just a matter of tapping into it.

“I don’t know if he’s really added some,” Molitor said. “I think even when he first came over — maybe it wasn’t as frequent — but there really wasn’t much doubt as to how far the ball might travel.”

“I think he’s probably honed his swing a little bit to where he knows how to generate [power] and I think he’s developed a little bit more of an upper-cut over time. And when something works you’re probably going to try to stick with it or improve upon it,” he said. “There’s nothing like having the results — you know in your mind what you can do it you get pitches you can drive. And I think he’s in that place.”

So whether regular playing time, confidence, and perhaps a new approach at the plate, whatever. It’s all working for Escobar right now. Year after year, Escobar is hitting the ball harder. And these days he’s getting it up in the air more, too.

Year Avg. Launch Angle 2015 13.5° 2016 15.0° 2017 17.6° 2018 20.2°

Source: BaseballSavant.mlb.com

He’s hitting the ball hard, he’s hitting it in the air, and through mid-June, he’s on pace to set an MLB record for doubles. We’ve got a ways to go before he gets there. But here’s the math. In 68 Twins games, Escobar has 30 doubles. And with 94 games left to play, that pace puts him on track for 71 doubles.

The MLB record belongs to Earl Webb, who smacked 67 doubles for the 1931 Red Sox. (Fun fact: Webb finished sixth in MVP voting that season, behind Lefty Grove, Lou Gehrig, Al Simmons, Earl Averill and Babe Ruth.)

The Twins single-season leader in doubles is Justin Morneau, with 47 in 2008. The last time a Twins hitter led the American League in doubles at the end of the season was Chuck Knoblauch (45) in 1994, but that season ended with a work stoppage. To find the last time a Twins player led the league in doubles for a full season, you’d have to go back to 1970, when Tony Oliva and Cesar Tovar tied with 36 doubles.

Escobar currently leads the Majors in the category. And he’s got enough pop in his bat to make the record chase interesting.