Torii Hunter and David Ortiz will manage in the MLB Futures Game

MINNEAPOLIS — This year’s MLB Futures Game will have a special Twins flavor to it.

We don’t know even know the finalized rosters yet, but we know a couple of former Twins that will have a great seat to watch some of the game’s future stars gather. David Ortiz and Torii Hunter have been chosen to manage the two teams, the league announced. Ortiz will manage the “World” team, and Hunter is in charge of the “U.S.” team.

I wonder which one of them will bring up Hunter’s home run robbery in the Tigers-Red Sox ALCS?

The Futures Game, which takes place Sunday during the all-star break, is one of the highlights of the All-Star break for a lot of baseball fans. You get a chance to see up-and-comers before they hit the big time.

Here’s hoping for Twins fans that one or both managers gets a chance to manage some of Minnesota’s top prospects. Former Twins managing future Twins?