Trying to ease the burden, Twins manager Paul Molitor moves Miguel Sano down in the order

MINNEAPOLIS — Miguel Sano probably isn’t used to showing up to the ballpark to see his name in the seventh spot in the batting order. Then again, Sano probably isn’t accustomed to seeing a 40% strikeout rate next to his name, or a .202 batting average on his bubblegum card.

So the strikeout artist with mad power hit in the bottom-third in the Twins’ batting order for the first time in his Major League career.

Perhaps it’s a message — a challenge to Sano to get back on track with keeping his swings primarily in the strike zone. Perhaps it’s just a pragmatic lineup decision designed to score the most runs on a Friday night against the Angels. (Sano was out of the lineup for Thursday’s day game, and since returning from his 24 games on the disabled list the Twins’ slugger has hit just .184/.245/.367 with 21 strikeouts and just 4 walks.)

Or perhaps, as Twins manager Paul Molitor explained, batting seventh could ease some of the mental burden that Sano could be placing on himself these days.

“[I’ve] just been thinking about it for awhile and how to help him try to get back on track,” Molitor said. “Not the first guy that’s been dropped down around here. I just thought it was the time to give him a little bit different look in the lineup.

“How much hitting in the three hole and four hole has added to the burden, I can’t really measure that. But if we can alleviate that to some degree — just try to look for something to get him going,” Molitor said.

Sano grounded a ball to the third baseman in his first plate appearance Friday, and that was kicked into short left field and Sano was credited with an RBI double. It looked like an error from my seat, but Sano — and the Twins — will no doubt take it. He struck out in his second plate appearance but I didn’t see it as one of those non-competitive strikeouts that he’s fallen into during his two weeks back from the DL. He was called out on strikes on a borderline pitch in the 6th inning, and then he struck out swining again in his final plate appearance.

We could nitpick individual things about each plate appearance, but the end results of 3 punchouts wouldn’t change.

Molitor was asked before the game how Sano has handled the stretch from a mental standpoint, and Molitor was quick to point out Sano’s work through this slump.

“Most players learn how to put up a good front,” Molitor said, “but he has to be frustrated. It seems like when guys are willing to put the work in to try to find whatever they’ve been missing — and he’s been doing that. It just hasn’t translated particularly well as of late.”