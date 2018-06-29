Twins call up a catcher, place Taylor Motter on the DL and DFA a pitching prospect

The Twins on Friday called up catcher Willians Astudillo from Triple-A Rochester. The guy has one of the most unique stat profiles in the organization.

They had room on the Major League roster because Taylor Motter needed to be placed on the 7-day concussion DL, after the utilityman crashed into an outfield wall Thursday in Chicago. Motter collided with the outfield wall and was slow to get back up, but improbably he remained in the game until he was later lifted for pinch hitter Max Kepler.

Astudillo played 49 games for Rochester, and it’s not yet clear if he’ll be called into action as a catcher or if he’s on the roster as extra depth for the extra-thin Twins, notably light right now among the position player group.

For the Red Wings this season, Astudillo has hit .290/.321/.489, which is a strong batting line for a catcher. He’s the kind of guy who basically always puts the ball in play — evidenced by his 2.7% walk rate and 4.8% strikeout rate. Both rates would be the lowest on the Twins this season, lower than Byron Buxton’s walk rate and much lower than Joe Mauer’s team-best strikeout rate. The catcher with a little bit of power pretty much likes to put the ball in play and see what happens.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Astudillo, the Twins decided to DFA Felix Jorge, a young pitching prospect who’d missed most of this season before returning recently.