Twins make Oregon State outfielder Trevor Larnach the 20th pick in MLB first-year player draft

The Twins have drafted Trevor Larnach with the 20th pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Coincidentally, the University of Minnesota Gophers will play Oregon State in the NCAA Tournament Super Regional.

Larnach has hit .330/.452/.632 with 17 home runs this year for the Beavers.

“We think this guy’s evolution as a hitter is on the uptick,” said Twins scouting director Sean Johnson. “He’s somewhat of a college player that hasn’t hit his full ceiling yet, his body is filling out. …. He’s hitting at a high clip and we’ve excited to have him.”

Johnson said that the Twins relied to a degree on analytics, which said that Larnach’s average exit velocity was one of the best in the country this year, even better than one of last year’s early-round draft picks, Brent Rooker. Johnson said that Larnach’s average launch angle was a little low but the exit velocities helped confirm what the scouts were seeing — that Larnach can punish a baseball.

Johnson said that the team of Twins scouts worked with the club’s research & development team and “Lined up the visual scouting performance [with the stats] and kind of put it together to make this guy make sense at our pick.”

One year after owning the No. 1 overall pick in the June draft, the Twins saw their draft position fall considerably to 20 — a good sign that means it was a relatively successful season last year.

Lewis, the top pick from a year ago, is playing well in the low minors and is looking right now like a good pick. That’s a good sign for Twins fans, since that was the first draft under CBO Derek Falvey and new scouting director Sean Johnson.

“I would say it’s more stressful than picking [first], honestly,” Johnson said. “There’s not much difference on our board between [candidates] 8 and 20.”