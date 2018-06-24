Twins option Fernando Romero; reliever Alan Busenitz is back

The Twins on Sunday options starting pitcher Fernando Romero to Triple-A Rochester. To take his place on the active roster, they’ve recalled reliever Alan Busenitz.

In one way, it’s not all Romero’s fault he got sent out in a numbers crunch. The Twins needed relievers to cover 7 1/3 innings Saturday after a short start from Jake Odorizzi. So the need for extra arms in the ‘pen was obvious.

On the other hand, Romero hasn’t been as great after a terrific start to his rookie season. The fireballer made 10 starts in Minnesota, with a 4.38 ERA across 51 1/3 innings. He struck out 44 hitters and walked 19. He was a breath of fresh air for the Twins in his first 5 starts this season, but in his past 5 Romero has allowed 19 earned runs across 22 1/2 innings, and opponents have batted .326/.374/.558, according to Baseball-Reference.com.