Twins option Ryan LaMarre, with another roster move on the way

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore June 24, 2018 4:59 pm

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins on Sunday optioned outfielder Ryan LaMarre to Triple-A Rochester to clear a spot on the 25-man roster.

Twins manager Paul Molitor said the team will make another move before Tuesday’s game to “to give us a little different look out there.”

LaMarre has hit .263/.321/.313 in a couple stints with the Twins.

Byron Buxton is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester right now. Molitor did not commit to Buxton’s return being the eventual move for the Twins.

But a Gold Glove centerfielder would seem to give a “different look” in the outfield.

The team should be covered on starting pitching through Friday.

Stay tuned.

