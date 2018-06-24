Twins option Ryan LaMarre, with another roster move on the way

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins on Sunday optioned outfielder Ryan LaMarre to Triple-A Rochester to clear a spot on the 25-man roster.

Twins manager Paul Molitor said the team will make another move before Tuesday’s game to “to give us a little different look out there.”

LaMarre has hit .263/.321/.313 in a couple stints with the Twins.

Byron Buxton is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester right now. Molitor did not commit to Buxton’s return being the eventual move for the Twins.

But a Gold Glove centerfielder would seem to give a “different look” in the outfield.

The team should be covered on starting pitching through Friday.

Stay tuned.