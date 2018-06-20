Which Twins player would you most want to see sign a contract extension?

The Twins have a couple players performing at the height of their powers right now. The two guys once billed as their top prospects are playing in the minor leagues, including Miguel Sano’s extended detour to Single-A Fort Myers.

It’s been a weird year in Minnesota.

One of our readers asked me this week which players I’d choose to sign to extensions if I had to pick 2 from the trio of Sano, Byron Buxon and Eddie Rosario. That’s an interesting question, and maybe it’s a column for another day. (I think I know my answer, and I’ve got suggestions on the terms and the win for both sides.) In this column, I want to ask the question more broadly: Which current Twins player would you want to see sign a contract extension?

They’ve got some candidates. And since it’s a business and sports are competitive, they won’t offer all of them. Some of the players on this list could wait a few years and the Twins would still be in decent shape contract-wise, since a player can’t pick where he works until he’s finished 6 years of apprenticeship.

First, some quick background and then we’ll get into some candidates.

The 2018 Twins are at interesting crossroads, and in this case “interesting” is more than the word you say when you can’t think of anything nicer. They’re 5 games below .500 with about 5 weeks to go before the non-waiver trade deadline. They’re not exactly “out of it,” since the Indians haven’t run away with the American League Central in the way that many thought they would before the season began.

So the Twins have a losing record with a chance to win — and judging by last year’s appearance in the American League Wild Card game in New York, the team’s proverbial window to win in the postseason is cracked open. A busy winter and early spring indicated that the front office believed that was the case, too. And next year that window to become the favorites in the A.L. Central should open up.

Minnesota, then, finds itself playing to win now while keeping one eye fixated on the future.

Please consider that there are two sides to every one of these negotiations, so we won’t get to pick the exact length and dollars on the deal. Just the yes-or-no commitment to a player over multiple seasons.

OK, so here are the candidates. I won’t pick one. But I won’t be offended if the reader chooses to pick one or a few of their personal favorites.

Miguel Sano, 25. Clearly this won’t happen right now. But it could make an interesting thought experiment. I won’t go down the rabbit hole right now. Sano is currently playing and working in Fort Myers to earn his way back to Target Field. Bit of a detour. If the Twins chose to keep him around for the long haul, the earliest that he could become an MLB free agent is the winter after the 2021 season.

Byron Buxton, 24. A broken toe may have exacerbated the problem, but the fractured bone didn’t create the contact problems that Buxton has shown at times. In his third full season, he’s spanned the spectrum of fan reaction from “bust” to “superstar.” His speed is world class on a baseball diamond. He’s one of the best defensive players in the league. If he can hit the way he did down the stretch last year, he’s already a superstar player. Are you willing to gamble on that? He too could become a free agent after 2021.

Joe Mauer, 35. No. 7 is an all-time great Twins player that will have his jersey retired at Target Field someday. But how much does he have left? How much are you willing to pay for that? How much will other roster decisions play into the final choice over a guy who is as polarizing a player as the Twins have? This is the final year of his megacontract that paid him handsomely for 8 seasons. Will he play next season and will it be in a Twins uniform?

Brian Dozier, 31. Dozier has been the Twins’ best player over the past four years, and it’s open to debate who is the second best. The top spot belongs to Dozier, who is at once Mr. Consistency and also Mr. Streaky. His hot stretches have carried the Twins, and he’s been there to answer the bell pretty much every day, all while playing on a team-friendly 4-year contract before free agency. This is his walk year, and he hasn’t caught fire at this point in the season. The question here isn’t about his past but about his future. How much do you want to pay for that second base pop? How much will he get offered elsewhere? How much do other players factor into the decision here?

Dozier openly has been receptive to contract talks and the fact that nothing has gotten done might just be a hint at the team’s thought process. The Twins will lose him this winter if they don’t sign him.

Eddie Rosario, 26. If you polled Twins fans right now, this guy might top this list. Hard to argue. He’s putting together a great season. He’ll probably get a shot to play in his first all-star game in the not-too-distant future. It’s still 3 more years before he can become a free agent. He looks like he’s rounding into form and becoming a star player for Minnesota. And as maddening as he can be on the bases and in left field at times, he’s often a game-changer in a good way for the Twins.

Eduardo Escobar, 29. Say this for Escobar: He’s picked a good time to crush MLB pitching. He’s hitting the ball harder year over year, he’s putting it in the air more, and he’s currently on pace to set an MLB record for doubles. Not bad for a guy in a contract year who was expected to be a backup infielder at the time he signed his last 1-year deal with the Twins.

Max Kepler, 25. Good player. To date, he hasn’t put up the numbers that Rosario and Escobar have. So far he’s a career .236/.311/.418 hitter with good speed. I believe there’s more there. The Twins also have time to let it play out, if they want to.

J.O. Berrios, 24. Young, dynamic pitcher that appears to be on a star track. How much do you want to bet on the long-term health of talented young pitchers?

Lance Lynn, 31. Signed a one-year deal with Minnesota late in spring training and has pitched pretty well lately. He can’t be given a Qualifying Offer a second time. Here’s guessing he’ll do better in his second time around in free agency.

Ervin Santana, 35. He’s missed the whole year and will start facing hitters again on Friday. Do you need another arm in your rotation next year and beyond? What would it cost to bet on a pitcher entering the backstretch of his mid-30’s? What’s the opportunity cost?

Honorable mention: Jorge Polanco. Suspended over the winter for testing positive for PED’s, so it seems like a stretch to be talking contract right now. He’s still years away from testing the free-agent market, but it’s never too early to think about these things.

MLB analyst Derek Wetmore can be found on Facebook and heard on 1500ESPN and the weekly Touch ‘Em All podcast.