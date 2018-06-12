Twins reunite with veteran reliever Matt Belisle on MLB Deal

The Twins and Matt Belisle have agreed to a Major League contract, the team announced, and the veteran reliever will join the team in Detroit. They’ll have a uniform ready with his name on it.

To make room on the 25-man roster, the Twins have DFA’d infielder Gregorio Petit, according to the team’s director of baseball communications, Dustin Morse.

Belisle signed a minor league deal with the Indians in mid-May but recently was granted his release while pitching in the minors. In that way, it’s a little surprising that the 38-year-old reliever landed a Major League deal in Minnesota, especially given some minor league options that the team currently has.

Belisle allowed 6 earned runs in his 10 2/3 innings with Cleveland this year. He struck out 4 of the 44 hitters he faced, and walked 1.

Belisle had a really bad start to last season with the Twins, but they stuck with the guy who is considered a leader and a very strong clubhouse presence. When they traded away all-star closer Brandon Kintzler, Belisle rewarded their loyalty by assuming the closer’s role and pitching lights-out to help the Twins get to the postseason.