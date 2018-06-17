Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: A doubles machine and the difference in the game

The Twins wanted a sweep but didn’t get it done Sunday. We’ve got to talk about Minnesota’s doubles machine and the command troubles that proved to be the real difference in the game.

The Twins have played the first-place Indians fairly tough, which will be critical to salvaging their 2018 season as it threatens to go off the tracks. By the time they were ready to fly home to the Twin Cities they had earned a 3-3 road trip with the Tigers and Indians, and that familiar feeling that there might have been more for the taking.

This column presents 5 thoughts from Sunday’s 4-1 loss in the series finale with Cleveland.

1. The moments before the moment.

Yan Gomes had the big hit for the Indians but don’t overlook the sequence that led up to that moment.

Gomes drove a bases-clearing double to the gap in right-center field off Jake Odorizzi, and the Indians broke a 1-1 tie game to take a lead that they would not give back. Credit to Gomes for the hit. And no, even Byron Buxton likely would not have tracked down the ball from where stand-in centerfielder Max Kepler was positioned on the pitch.

Sometimes things happen in a baseball game that will make a pitcher’s results look worse than he pitched. In this case, though, Odorizzi will have to accept some responsibility.

His command appeared to evade him at an unfortunate time. And the results of the next few hitters may have cost the Twins their chance at a sweep.

With one out and a runner on third base, Odorizzi walked Edwin Encarnacion. Then he got to a 3-1 count against Lonnie Chisenhall before a barrage of foul balls eventually ended in a 10-pitch walk. Pitching coach Garvin Alston went to the mound, perhaps to talk strategy with the bases loaded or perhaps to give his starter a chance to get a breath.

Whichever the case, Odorizzi promptly fell behind 3-0 in the count to Gomes. He needed to come back with multiple strikes — and probably with fastballs, based on how things were going. Gomes took a mighty hack at the 3-1 fastball and narrowly missed hitting it on the sweet spot. When the full-count fastball was in the middle of the plate, he didn’t miss a second time.

It was the fifth consecutive heater Gomes saw from Odorizzi. Twins’ catcher Mitch Garver was set up over the outside corner to the right-handed hitting Gomes, but the fastball was more over the middle and it ended up in the gap and was the difference in the game.

Plenty will be made of the 3-2 pitch to Gomes since it led to the winning runs and most of the offense for the afternoon. Don’t underestimate the importance of the 20 pitches leading up to that moment. That was the real difference in Sunday’s contest.

2. Eduardo Escobar is a doubles machine.

Escobar had three more doubles Sunday, including a bullet off the first-base bag that kicked into the outfield. The Twins’ third baseman is now all alone in first place in the American League with 30 doubles, and he’s got two more extra-base hits than Mike Trout and Jose Ramirez. (Escobar is first in that category as well.)

Paul Molitor was talking about Escobar in the postgame comments televised on FSN. He said people ask how you get doubles.

“Well, you drive the baseball,” Molitor said.

That’s what Escobar is doing right now for the Twins. He had Eddie Rosario consistently have been better than expected, and together they’re keeping Minnesota’s offense afloat.

Escobar’s first-career 3-double game reminded me of a story from a couple years ago. It was during spring training inside the Twins’ clubhouse in Fort Myers, when Escobar was laying out a few goals for the upcoming season. One of his teammates – with a lot more raw power – teased Escobar that his doubles from the year before all were hit in front of the outfielders (hustle doubles) or just narrowly landed in fair territory on the chalk line.

Escobar shot back by saying that at the end of the year, they don’t ask how, they only ask how many. It drew a laugh from the group surrounding him.

A couple years later Escobar is still laughing, and now his 30 doubles on the season include the kind that don’t come cheap. He’s hitting .302/.353/.579 and is currently “on pace” to set an MLB record for doubles.

We’ve got a ways to go before he gets there. The Twins single-season leader in doubles is Justin Morneau, with 47 in 2008. The last time a Twins hitter led the American League for a full season was in 1970, when Tony Oliva and Cesar Tovar tied with 36 doubles.

3. The Twins have made some glaring mistakes on the bases this season.

I’ve been watching since the first day of the season and I can’t figure out if some of the team’s runners are trying too hard to be extra aggressive or if they just aren’t very alert base runners.

The negative trend continued Sunday with Ehire Adrianza rounding too far off first base on a single to the outfield. The ball was cut off and Adrianza was caught straying too far, and he was stuck in a run-down. The lead runner Mitch Garver might have sensed an opportunity, or maybe he was just desperately trying to make something happen to cover for his teammate. Whatever the case, Garver was the one eventually thrown out between home and third base.

Certainly not the first baserunning blunder for Adrianza this season.

4. Has Cleveland left the door open in the division?

The Twins are 6-3 against the Indians so far this season.

With Sunday’s loss the Twins are 5 games behind the Indians in the American League Central. That’s going to be their best bet at getting into the postseason this year. As of this writing, Minnesota is closer to last place in the American League than to the second Wild Card spot. The Twins are tied with the firesale Rays for 9th place in the A.L. standings, 13.5 games out of that second Wild Card, with 6 teams to pass to get back into that mix.

If you lean heavily on what has happened this season to inform what will happen the rest of the way, the Twins are in for a fun race. If you lean more heavily on the preseason projections to inform the rest of the season, it’s Cleveland’s race to lose.

So from that perspective, taking 2 of 3 from the Indians was a big lift for a team that has seen a lot go wrong this season, even with just a 3-3 road trip. The Indians have their well-documented bullpen struggles and currently are without Andrew Miller (knee). They might need to address those relief concerns with more than Oliver Perez. And yet, they’re 37-33, have two of the best players in the division, and appear to be in the driver’s seat in the A.L. Central.

If Cleveland had gotten hot to start the season, the season would effectively be over for the Twins. Minnesota winning 2 of 3 this weekend is an important step for keeping their postseason dreams alive. And now continuing to capitalize on Cleveland’s own bad start to the year is all the Twins should be focused on.

There are about six weeks to go before the non-waiver trade deadline. The Twins could use a hot streak.

5. Byron Buxton is headed for a rehab assignment.

According to reports from the traveling media, Buxton is set to begin a rehab assignment this week in Triple-A Rochester. That’s good news for the Twins. But they’re not out of the water yet. The indication from the reports was the Buxton was not simply going to play 2 games and get the quick call-up, the way Joe Mauer did late last week when he completed his brief rehab assignment. Buxton will have 20 days of an official rehab assignment, and they haven’t put a time estimate on the date he’ll be back in centerfield in Minnesota.

Last time, they skipped over a rehab assignment because they were so desperate to get his glove back in the outfield … only to find that his bat wasn’t ready.

Here’s hoping that this time things go more smoothly, because the Twins sure are a lot more interesting to watch when Buxton is healthy and playing like a superstar, as he did for the stretch run last season. The Twins will track Buxton’s rehab assignment very closely. They’re also intently monitoring Miguel Sano’s own rehabilitation of sorts in Single-A Fort Myers.

The way (and when) Buxton and Sano return from their respective assignments could dramatically alter the rest of the season for the Twins. It’s Question 1A and 1B on my mind right now.

