Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: J.O. Berrios was great again, getting the better of Bartolo Colon

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins scored enough runs off Bartolo Colon on Sunday to win a game and avoid getting swept at the hands of the Texas Rangers. Thanks in no small part to a dominant pitching performance from J.O. Berrios.

This column presents 5 thoughts from Sunday’s 2-0 Twins win.

1. Will J.O. Berrios start to get some all-star pub?

Berrios set a new career-high with 12 strikeouts Sunday. He said Texas was the perfect team to run a high strikeout total, since they are aggressive at the plate – and the starter had his stuff working Sunday. I counted 18 swinging strikes for Berrios in the series finale, and it all started with a good fastball for swings and misses. He had the curveball going, too, but I think his success really plays off throwing his fastball for good strikes.

Berrios said in spring training that one of his goals for this season – just behind helping the team win its way back to the postseason – was to be named an MLB All-Star for the first time. Whether or not that happens, we’ll have to wait and see. But he’s got the numbers and he’s building on the reputation to be considered one of the dozen or so best starting pitchers in the American League so far this season. Berrios pitched another dandy of a ballgame Sunday, and by the end of his outing he’d dropped his ERA to 3.15 for the season.

I get why Eddie Rosario and Eduardo Escobar are getting the marketing hype for the Mid-Summer Classic. I only wonder if Berrios will get a chance to make what figures to be a stacked A.L. pitching staff.

Catcher Bobby Wilson, who did a nice job behind the plate Sunday, said that each time he warms up Berrios before a game, he has the feeling that it could be a special day.

“His pure stuff is elite in the game,” Wilson said. “And like I told him, he has the chance to do that every single time he steps on the mound. It’s special, and it’s a lot of fun to be able to work with him.”

2. Bartolo Colon and Berrios were locked in a pitcher’s duel through 7 innings.

Berrios was great again, and he got the best of the Rangers and Bartolo Colon.

A pitcher’s duel is the best kind of baseball game, in my opinion, and the two starters traded punches for 7 innings – despite a pretty significant age discrepancy.

Berrios featured both fastballs, a good breaking ball and maybe a half-dozen changeups. (In the minors, some people thought his changeup was the best offering in his arsenal. Now, I think you could make the case for any of his other three pitches, and that’s an impressive assortment for the rising star.)

Colon, meanwhile, still mostly features that fastball in the upper-80’s. His tour came through Minnesota last year. It’s still incredible to me that Colon continues to hang in there at age 45.

“You know it’s been a long time if I faced the guy,” Twins manager Paul Molitor joked.

That was a much different version of Colon. But it’s true. The Twins’ 61-year-old manager faced Colon when he was with the Indians early on in Colon’s 21-year career.

Check out this nugget from Phil Miller of the Star Tribune:

On a personal note, I’m surprised how quickly I went through the three stages of “Player X makes me feel old.” The first stage was not understanding what all of these older people were talking about; the second stage knowing exactly what they were talking about and feeling the hurt; the third phase for me now is being so numb to the effect that I didn’t blink when I learned that the Minnesota Wild’s first-round draft choice this year was born in March of 2000.

3. The Rangers missed a chance at a 1st-inning run when a base runner disagreed with the third-base coach.

Shin-Soo Choo doubled on the first pitch of the game, extending his MLB-best on-base streak to 37 games. Two batters later, Adrian Beltre singled to left field in front of Eddie Rosario.

Choo was starting from second base and as he approached the turn, the third base coach swung his right arm wildly to send Choo toward the plate. Rosario missed a game recently with a sore shoulder and it looked like a good time to challenge him with 2 outs in the inning. But Choo slammed on the brakes. Rosario’s throw to home plate was off-line but by that point Choo already was parked on third base.

Berrios punched out the next hitter, Rougned Odor, to end the inning and keep Texas off the board.

Perhaps Choo was wary of challenging Rosario in that moment and risk getting thrown out at home. That’s respect Rosario has earned over time.

I think about it as a matter of probability. Let’s just take a stab in the dark and say Rosario had a 50-50 shot to nab Choo at the home. What’s the percentage chance that Odor drives home Choo from third base with two outs? Or that the inning extends for more runs to score?

If you thought it was less than a 50% chance at that point, it might have been work the gamble to head for home.

4. Fernando Rodney put the finishing touches on a fine pitching performance for the Twins.

The ageless closer struck out the side to finalize the win for Minnesota. Notably, he also avoided drama against the 2-3-4 hitters of the Rangers.

He’s now converted 15 saves in a row since Miguel Sano kicked away a save opportunity for him in New York. And Rodney has only walked 2 hitters all month.

This run is helping to erase some bad memories formed during a bad April.

5. The Twins optioned Fernando Romero to Triple-A before Sunday’s game, to make room for reliever Alan Busenitz.

In one sense, it’s not all Romero’s fault he got sent out in a numbers crunch. The Twins needed relievers to cover 7 1/3 innings Saturday after a short start from Jake Odorizzi. So the need for extra arms in the ‘pen was clear.

On the other hand, Romero hasn’t been as great after a terrific start to his rookie season. The fireballer made 10 starts in Minnesota, with a 4.38 ERA across 51 1/3 innings. He struck out 44 hitters and walked 19. He was a breath of fresh air for the Twins in his first 5 starts this season, but in his past 5 starts Romero has allowed 19 earned runs across 22 1/2 innings, and opponents have batted .326/.374/.558, according to Baseball-Reference.com.

Manager Paul Molitor said he’s hoping that Romero works to slow down the game when he goes back to the International League. Molitor added that learning to command and use his four-seam/two-seam fastball combination more effectively would help Romero succeed at the highest level, in addition to attention to detail like covering bases when assigned.

“We talk a lot about the burden lifted of competing up here and the exposure of whatever you do – and how big [the stage] is,” Molitor said. “As much as I think externally he tries to give the appearance of a younger [Jose] Berrios, they don’t look too bad, but I think he’s one of those guys that internally — I could feel it in conversations in talking between innings — that I thought he was moving really, really fast. Just [needs] the ability to slow it down.”

I’d only be speculating, but if I had to guess I would think Odorizzi could pitch again Thursday in Chicago, and Adalberto Mejia could be called up from Triple-A to make his first start of 2018 over the weekend.

