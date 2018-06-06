Will the Twins re-bet on their 2018 season like the Mariners did?

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins and Mariners both saved several million dollars off their team payroll — in different ways — during the season. The Mariners already have taken the savings and placed a bet on their 2018 season. The Twins, as of this writing, haven’t exactly done that yet.

Should they?

I should say before we get too far here: These situations are different. The Mariners, as we’ll discuss, “saved” payroll cost for this year, and then spent that cushion on upgrading this year’s roster. Simple swap. Just add prospects. No mess. The Twins technically saved money on next year’s roster, so it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison. But it’s not my money so let’s continue.

When Robinson Cano was suspended without pay, the Mariners were off the hook for roughly $11.7 million in salary commtiments. Ten days later the M’s traded for Alex Colome and Denard Span, fortifying their bullpen and starting outfield more than two months before the non-waiver trade deadline. Those two guys reportedly had about $11.2 million left on their contracts for this season, and the Rays also reportedly sent $4.75 million to Seattle to complete the trade. (The Mariners sent two pitching prospects to the Rays, so the money was likely a way of ensuring a better prospect return for the Colome/Span package rather than a standard salary dump.)

As of this writing, Colome is the setup guy for the Mariners and Span is the starting left fielder. Seattle (38-22) currently leads the American League West. Even if the defending champion Astros pass them at some point, the Mariners are in good position in what figures to be a crowded Wild Card race in the A.L.

The point is this: The Mariners were dealt a blow with the Cano suspension, and they acted aggressively to make the best of their circumstance.

Here’s where the Twins come in. They recently traded veteran Phil Hughes and as part of the deal the Padres sent a low-level minor league catcher and agreed to pay a reported $7.25 million of what was left of Hughes’ salary.

We can read this one of two ways:

The Twins should feel comfortable spending a few million bucks to bet on this year’s team. That payroll flexibility would be coming at a good time for a team that is currently missing its starting catcher, shortstop, first baseman, DH and centerfielder. …. OR The Twins were willing to send out a top-100 draft pick in order to maximize payroll flexibility next season. The Twins are in as good of shape as just about any team when it comes to spending capability next year. After setting a franchise record with their opening day payroll this year (about $128.7 million, per Baseball Prospectus), the Twins have less than $32 million that’s already spoken for in 2019. That would include several buyouts and no arbitration raises, so it’s not a very accurate picture. The point is just that after selling the draft pick and Hughes’ contract, the Twins could stand to clear almost $100 million off the books from this year to next year — if they wanted to.

That would put the Twins in a terrific position to be aggressive this winter. That’s a story for another day. The Mariners have already been relatively aggressive during this season.

So the question today is this: Will the Twins do anything to address a ballclub with holes that nonetheless remains in the hunt in the A.L. Central?