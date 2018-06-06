Zulgad: The Big Liability: Miguel Sano’s woes make him detriment in Twins’ lineup

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins’ decision to put Byron Buxton on the 10-day disabled list last month was followed by an attempt to let everyone know how much pain the center fielder had been dealing with as he tried to play through a broken big toe.

This appeared to be the Twins’ way of excusing Buxton’s feeble attempts at the plate by acknowledging the team had no business putting him on the field. While there is little doubt the throbbing in Buxton’s toe caused him problems, there were many familiar issues that have been seen before during the other prolonged slumps in his three-plus big-league seasons.

Nonetheless, the Twins were able to come up with a convenient way to get Buxton out of the lineup. They eventually will attempt to get his bat back during a minor-league rehab assignment.

But if that fire has been put out, another has emerged.

Miguel Sano has rivaled Buxton for looking lost at the plate since returning from a 24-game absence caused by a hamstring injury. It’s not as if Sano was going great before he was sidelined in late April.

Sano was hitting .213/.289/.450 with five home runs, 14 runs batted in, nine walks and 36 strikeouts in 20 games and 80 at-bats when he went out. Sano returned to the lineup on May 25 in Seattle with the hope being he could provide some pop for a lineup that needed it.

Sano has given the Twins nothing.

He entered Minnesota’s 5-2 loss to the White Sox on Wednesday night at Target Field, hitting .200/.265/.400 with two home runs, 11 RBIs, four walks and a mind-boggling 19 strikeouts in 45 at-bats and 11 games since coming off the DL.

He then struck out looking with runners on first and second in his first at-bat in the opening inning Wednesday. That was followed by a double-play grounder to shortstop in the third inning in which Sano could have been timed with a sundial, a fly to right to open the sixth inning and a strikeout on a terrible swing taken at an 89-mile-per hour slider from Chicago righthander Nate Jones.

On the season, Sano is hitting .202/.273/.419 with seven home runs, 25 RBIs and 57 strikeouts in 129 at-bats.

It’s gotten so bad that last Friday the Cleveland Indians elected to intentionally walk Eddie Rosario twice in order to pitch to a guy who hit 25 and 28 home runs, respectively, the past two seasons. Sano doubled the first time to drive in two runs but flied to right the second time Rosario was told to take first. That’s how little the Indians thought of Sano.

“I can only say that he seems to be really having a hard time recognizing pitches,” manager Paul Molitor said after the Twins’ second consecutive loss to the woeful White Sox. “The chase on the sliders, we’ve seen repetitively. I know he was out early trying to work and clean things up and try to start staying on the ball and use the other side of the field.

“All those type of things. Tonight, he took three pitches the first at-bat and then kind of got started too early, didn’t recognize the changeup, and hit into a double play. He’s just trying to fight through it. But if you’re not picking up pitches and not swinging at strikes that’s what makes it really difficult.”

Sano’s weight issues have been well documented, although the Twins continue to list him at 260 pounds when he appears far closer to 300. Sano also has spent the majority of the time since his return at first base instead of third.

This is in part because Joe Mauer has been sidelined by concussion-like symptoms — Logan Morrison did not start for a second consecutive day Wednesday because of a back issue, but he was able to pinch-hit — and because Eduardo Escobar is playing like a guy who deserves to be at third base on a daily basis.

The reality is that if Sano is going to continue to play at his current weight he is going to have to be a first baseman or designated hitter. Having him DH is a scary thought, considering his weight almost certainly would balloon well over 300 pounds, if he spent no time in the field.

Of course, having Sano in the DH role, or in the lineup at all, would be and is currently useless. The perplexing thing is that when Sano made his major-league debut with the Twins in July 2015, he was a guy who often took a solid approach with his at-bats. Sano showed patience and made pitchers work.

He looks like a different player now, often approaching his at-bats as if he’s in a home run hitting contest. The Twins’ brass has to be concerned about Sano as they are about Buxton, although in Buxton’s case at least you know he cares.

So what’s the answer?

Sano has two option years left and could be sent to Triple-A Rochester. The issue is that this would be done with the hope of motivating Sano and getting him to work at his craft. Right now it appears he has little interest. Sano has essentially hit rock bottom as a player and yet nothing changes.

He needs to rethink his approach at the plate and he needs to take his weight seriously, if he wants to come close to fulfilling the potential he once showed. It would be in his best interest to do so considering the massive payday he’ll be passing up if he continues down this current path.

For now, it’s up to the Twins to figure out what to do. Morrison should be back on Thursday and Mauer also is expected to return at some point soon. This will present Molitor with options that don’t include Sano’s name being in the lineup.

Sadly, right now that appears to be the best option.