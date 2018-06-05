Zulgad: Fernando Rodney again closes the door on early-season struggles

MINNEAPOLIS — Eduardo Escobar’s three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning on Tuesday had given the Twins a 4-2 lead over the Chicago White Sox in the first game of a doubleheader at Target Field.

This left it up to Fernando Rodney to close out the White Sox. The 41-year-old righthander got the first two hitters he faced to ground out to second and shortstop. Yoan Moncada, who had led off the game with a home run, then struck out swinging on a 95-mile-per-hour fastball as Rodney recorded his 13th save.

What was interesting was that as Rodney jogged in from the bullpen there was no concern that the Twins’ lead was in danger or that Rodney would make things interesting. That was in stark contrast to Rodney’s first month in Minnesota when it appeared the Twins’ one-year, $4.5 million investment in the closer (the deal included a team option for 2019) might not have been a wise one.

Rodney posted a 6.75 earned-run average in his first eight games with the Twins, going 1-2 with two saves converted and three blown. Opponents hit two home runs against Rodney and had a .375 average against him as each of his appearances turned into an adventure that Twins manager Paul Molitor certainly did not enjoy.

But there was a good reason to believe Rodney would turn things around. Rodney also had been awful in the first month a year ago with Arizona, giving up 14 earned runs in 10 innings (a 12.60 ERA) with two blown saves. Opponents hit .364 against him, leaving Diamondbacks fans and officials wondering if Rodney had lost it.

He hadn’t.

Once May arrived, so did Rodney’s stuff. Over his next 14 games, he did not give up an earned run in 13.2 innings. He surrendered two hits in that time and recorded 11 saves with only one blown save during a season in which he finished with 39 saves, or his most since he had 48 with Seattle in 2014.

This season Rodney found his stuff in late April. Rodney’s third save as a Twin came on April 28 in a 3-1 win against the Cincinnati Reds at Target Field. Since that time, he has made 14 appearances, giving up one earned run and six hits with 12 strikeouts in 14.1 innings. He now has 313 career saves and needs one to tie Robb Nen for 21st on the all-time list.

“There were a lot of things in the first (month),” said Rodney, who now has a 2.57 ERA in 21 innings. “Every moment you go to the mound you want to feel comfortable. When you started in April (with) very bad weather, but you try the best (you can). I knew someday it’s going to be how I want; the way I want to continue doing my job and throwing the ball. I feel that way right now. … Maybe before I tried to do a little bit too much. A lot of pitches out of the strike zone, hang a lot of pitches. But I feel good right now.”

The Twins’ ability to rely on Rodney for more than month now has been one reason the team had pulled within four games of .500 (26-30) after winning the opening game of the doubleheader against the White Sox. The Twins fell back to 26-31 with a 6-3 loss to the White Sox in the nightcap.

“I’m not trying to defend the guy,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said when asked about Rodney’s turnaround. “I think that some of the things that happened earlier … the baseball gods weren’t looking too favorably on him. Some of the things that happened and some of the saves that got away.

“But if you want to combine that on the flip side with he’s had a little bit of trouble getting on track in some of his other seasons until he gets in the groove. But it’s been really pretty clean here for several weeks now. You look forward to when he gets an opportunity to come in and close out the game.”

Eddie Rosario was the hero on Sunday when his third home run of the day gave the Twins a 7-5 victory over AL Central-leading Cleveland in the bottom of the ninth inning, but it was Rodney who had come in to pitch the top of the ninth and held the Indians scoreless to earn his second victory of the season.

“I have a lot of confidence,” Rodney said. “As you said, I’ve spent a long time in this game. Every moment I’m trying to do my best and if it doesn’t happen tonight (for me) that’s why we play every day.”

Rodney is in his 16th big-league season and with his ninth team. He pitched for the Detroit Tigers from 2002 through 2009 and then began a tour of the major leagues that has included stops with the Los Angeles Angels (2010-11), Tampa Bay (2012-13), Seattle (2014-15), the Cubs (2015), San Diego (2016), Miami (2016) and Arizona.

As he did in 2015 and 2016, Rodney could find himself on the move during this season if the Twins fall out of the race as the trade deadline nears. But if the Twins can remain within striking distance of the first-place Indians, Rodney has an opportunity to spend at least one season closing things out at Target Field.

“He’s an interesting guy,” Molitor said. “He comes out and throws the first pitch 88 (miles per hour) and then five pitches later it’s 97. But he’s got a good feel and he loves the opportunity. It doesn’t seem like he’s slowed down in terms of stuff.”