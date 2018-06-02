Zulgad: No more Mauer or Dozier? Twins infield could have very different look in 2019

If you haven’t liked what the Twins have going in the infield so far this season, you will be happy to be know that those positions figure to have a very different look on Opening Day in 2019.

Expiring contracts and a prospect about ready to make the jump to the big leagues are the primary reasons for this.

Here’s one guess about what Minnesota’s infield might look like when next season gets underway.

First base

2018 Opening Day starter: Joe Mauer

Mauer has turned himself into a Gold Glove-caliber first baseman since moving from catcher, but he is in the final season of an eight-year, $184 million contract that pays him $23 million per season. Once one of the best hitters in baseball, Mauer got off to a solid start this year but again has been slowed by the concussion-like symptoms that caused him to be moved from catcher in 2014.

The most important thing for Mauer is to take care of himself and that could include a life outside of baseball. Mauer’s health issues certainly will play a role in the Twins’ decision-making process and if there was a temptation to sign the 35-year-old to a short-term contract extension that could be impacted by this latest injury.

The Twins also have played veteran Logan Morrison at first base after he signed this spring. Morrison, who hit 38 home runs last year with Tampa Bay, has been a disappointment at the plate so far. He is playing under a one-year, $6.5 million contract that has a vesting option that could make it a two-year, $16.5 million deal. It would not be surprising if LoMo’s stay in Minnesota is a short one.

Likely for 2019: Miguel Sano

Sano has played a few games at first base since returning from the disabled list last weekend in Seattle and it appears that a full-time move from third base is going to have to happen given Sano’s size. Long-term he could end up as a designated hitter, but the guess here is the Twins would like to keep him in the field.

Sano isn’t going to give you near the glove that Mauer does at first base, but he does have the potential to hit plenty of home runs. Unfortunately, Sano already has proven he’s more than capable of striking out far too frequently.

Either Sano is eventually going to cut down on the strikeouts and also keep himself in better shape or there’s a chance he’s going to go down as a big-time bust. The Twins might make an effort to move him before that day comes, but, for now, the guess is he remains in a Twins uniform playing at first.

Second base

2018 Opening Day starter: Brian Dozier

It’s fair obvious the Twins have other plans at second base.

Dozier is playing in the final season of a four-year, $20 million contract that is paying him $9 million this season. That makes him a bargain, considering he hit 42 and 34 home runs the past two years. Nonetheless, the Twins reportedly have not approached the 31-year-old about a contract extension and it appears unlikely they will do so.

Dozier likely will be traded by the Twins at the deadline, assuming Minnesota is out of the race, or he will be allowed to walk as a free agent this offseason.

Likely for 2019: Nick Gordon

Gordon is a shortstop but the Twins also used him at second base in spring training. The guess here is that’s where he winds up long term.

Drafted fifth-overall by the Twins in 2014, Gordon recently was moved from Double-A Chattanooga to Triple-A Rochester and it seems likely he will be playing at Target Field before the 2018 season comes to an end.

Gordon, whose brother, Dee, plays for the Mariners, is hitting .282 in 11 games with the Red Wings after batting .333 with five home runs and 20 runs batted in in 42 games with Chattanooga.

Shortstop

2018 Opening Day starter: Eduardo Escobar

Acquired in the Francisco Liriano trade with the White Sox in 2012, Escobar has turned into a valuable utility player on the left side of the infield. He started on Opening Day at shortstop in place of the suspended Jorge Polanco but then shifted to third base when Sano suffered a hamstring injury.

Escobar is the type of player the Twins would like back, but it’s going to depend on the cost. He will be a free agent after this season — he’s playing on a one-year, $4.85 million contract — and it’s possible a team could come along offering more years and money than the Twins would be willing to pay the 29-year-old.

Likely for 2019: Jorge Polanco

Polanco would have been the Opening Day starter this season after making real progress in 2017. However, he’s serving an 80-game suspension after testing positive for performance enhancing drugs. He will return on July 2 and figures to keep the job into next season.

Here’s the catch.

Polanco, who hit .256/.313/.410 with 13 home runs, 74 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 133 games last season, will only have the job until the Twins feel that Royce Lewis is ready to play in the big leagues. The top-overall pick in the 2017 draft by Minnesota, Lewis is hitting .312 with three home runs, 26 RBIs and 15 stolen bases at low Single-A Cedar Rapids. He should soon be moving to high Single-A Fort Myers.

Depending on how he progresses, Lewis, who will turn 19 on Tuesday, could find his way to Target Field at some point in 2019.

Third base

2018 Opening Day starter: Miguel Sano

As stated above, Sano is simply not a third baseman for the long term. Especially when all estimates put his weight at far closer to 300 pounds than the 260 he often has been listed at during his career.

Likely for 2019: Unknown

If Escobar returns to the Twins, this could be his spot to open the season. That certainly wouldn’t be the worst thing. Escobar has pop in his bat as evidenced by the 21 home runs he hit in 2017 and the 10 he already has in 2018.

Ideally, Escobar could continue to back up both at shortstop and third, but being assured a regular job might be one reason Escobar is tempted to leave. If the Twins really want to keep him, they might tell Escobar the third base job is his to lose.